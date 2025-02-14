Yoga, Affirmations and Mindful Movement: A NYC School Prioritizes Student Wellness

In a New York City school, Fatima Ali, the assistant principal, has implemented a unique systemic wellness curriculum that prioritizes student mental and emotional well-being. The program begins each day with yoga, calming sounds, and positive affirmations, helping students transition from the stresses of the outside world to a focused and present learning environment. The initiative, known as Success Mindset, has proven to be transformative for students like Martin Junior Vasquez, who overcame depression, and Ana Colon, who channeled her grief into a renewed commitment to her dream of becoming a nurse. Ali's approach extends to teachers as well, recognizing that both educators and students carry burdens that extend beyond academics.

Thursday, February 13, 2025 10:19PMNEW YORK (WABC) -- The life of a student can be uncomfortable, but in Ms. Ali's classroom, the day starts on a yoga mat. Listening to relaxing sounds and reciting positive affirmations is exactly what student Skarlet Ciprian needed.It's all part of Fatima Ali's systemic wellness curriculum.

'A lot of students come from different places, they're getting on buses, they're getting on subways, they're outside, it's noisy, it's cold, and the idea is we want to transition them to being here and being present,' Ali said.It's where student Martin Junior Vasquez got a second chance after failing to graduate high school. 'Two years ago, I discovered depression and it was not going so good,' he said. 'Very depressed, I was in a very dark place. I don't like talking about it, but thanks to this school and this project, I'm more open to talking about it. The project, aptly called Success Mindset, was designed by the Ali, the assistant principal, who with 16 years in education realized that education was doing everything but healing students. 'We're not telling them what to do, we're asking them questions that get them to reflect on what it is they want to do, and who they want to be,' Ali said. Student Ana Colon has always wanted to be a nurse, a dream both fueled and sidetracked by her father's battle with alcoholism. 'Unfortunately I lost my dad like weeks before the Regents so I had to fly to my country to be with my family,' Colon said. She never got her diploma and ended up in Ali's night class where mindful movement, breathing and goal-setting became just as important as conventional academics. 'It helped me think that even though I have challenges that might put me down, I can still put my head up,' she said. Just down the hall, Ali uses the same practices on her teachers, as both teachers and students bring with them battles that are much bigger than their studies. 'I also have two little siblings, I keep on going for them, and I have a big brother in jail. So it's like - I wasn't a big sister, now I am,' Ciprian said.'The idea is they wake up to who they truly are, they feel good about themselves, and we are empowering them,' Ali said





ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STUDENT WELLNESS MENTAL HEALTH MINDFULNESS EDUCATION SUCCESS MINDSET

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lonnie Ali Launches Audio Series 'Ali in Me' to Honor Muhammad Ali's LegacyLonnie Ali, wife of the legendary boxer, unveils an eight-part Audible series featuring never-before-heard audio and personal stories from iconic figures like Will Smith and Mike Tyson.

Read more »

Lonnie Ali Launches New Audio Series to Celebrate Muhammad Ali's LegacyLonnie Ali, wife of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is launching a new audio series 'Ali in Me' to celebrate her husband's life and legacy. The series will feature never-before-heard audio recordings of Ali and interviews with prominent figures who knew him personally.

Read more »

Starbucks Asks Baristas to Write 'Affirmations' on Cups, Sparks Mixed ReactionsStarbucks has instructed baristas to write handwritten messages on to-go cups, aiming to bring back 'the soul' lost to mobile ordering. While the company sees it as fostering connection, some baristas and customers find it forced and potentially awkward, especially with Valentine's Day approaching.

Read more »

City of San Diego Crackdown on Free Beach Yoga Classes Sparks ControversyThe City of San Diego's enforcement of its street vending ordinance is leading to the closure of free beach yoga classes. Yoga instructors are pushing back, claiming the city's actions are unconstitutional. ABC 10News has been following yoga instructor Nama Steve's fight to teach yoga in public spaces, highlighting the ongoing conflict between free speech rights and city regulations.

Read more »

Yoga for Depression and Anxiety ReliefYoga can be a helpful tool for managing depression and anxiety symptoms. Studies suggest that yoga may reduce depressive symptoms, but more research is needed to understand its effects on anxiety disorders. This article explores the potential benefits of yoga for mental well-being and provides tips for finding a suitable yoga class.

Read more »

Nelly's Lawyers Seek Sanctions Against Former Bandmate in Copyright DisputeRapper Nelly is fighting back against a copyright lawsuit filed by his former St. Lunatics bandmate Ali, claiming the suit is baseless and that Ali's legal team should face penalties for filing it. Nelly's lawyers argue the lawsuit was filed years past the statute of limitations and that Ali's attorneys attempted to hide this flaw. Ali, however, maintains his right to be compensated for his alleged contributions to Nelly's debut album.

Read more »