Yoán Moncada Aims to Rebound With Angels

Former Chicago White Sox star Yoán Moncada joins the Los Angeles Angels seeking to regain his form and contribute to the team's rebuilding efforts.

Yoán Moncada , the Angels ' new third base man, is looking to silence doubters and reclaim his status as a top player. After a disappointing few years with the Chicago White Sox , hampered by injuries and lack of playing time, Moncada is eager to prove his worth in a new environment. He joins a team that finished with a dismal 99 losses last season, providing him with an opportunity to shine alongside young talent and experienced veterans.

Moncada, once a highly touted prospect, signed a record $31 million bonus with the Boston Red Sox and later secured a $70 million contract with the White Sox. His 2019 season was a glimpse of his potential, showcasing a .315 batting average, 25 home runs, and a .915 OPS. However, injuries have since derailed his progress, limiting his performances in recent years. Despite the challenges, Moncada remains optimistic. He acknowledges the setbacks of last season but emphasizes his readiness to embrace the future. With Anthony Rendon expected to miss the season due to hip surgery, Moncada has a clear path to secure consistent playing time at third base. This opportunity is crucial for him to demonstrate his abilities and contribute to the Angels' rebuilding efforts. While Manager Ron Washington understands the pressure Moncada might face, he prefers to focus on creating a relaxed and supportive environment where talent can flourish. Washington believes in Moncada's potential and emphasizes the importance of consistency and hard work. The Angels are hoping that Moncada can rediscover his form and provide a much-needed offensive boost at the third base position. Last year, the Angels ranked 27th in MLB with a .601 OPS at third base. Washington recognizes Moncada's ability to drive the ball and contribute both power and consistency to the lineup. Meanwhile, star outfielder Mike Trout arrived in camp and is expected to have a discussed role change to prioritize his health and longevity. The Angels are exploring options such as moving Trout to a corner outfield spot or increasing his designated hitter appearances. Manager Washington confirmed that discussions with Trout regarding his role are ongoing and a more definitive plan will be revealed soon.





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yoán Moncada Angels Chicago White Sox MLB Baseball Injuries Comeback Third Base Mike Trout

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yoan Moncada Signs with Angels After Cubs Offer, Bregman Rumors SwirlYoan Moncada has chosen to sign with the Los Angeles Angels after being offered $5 million, forgoing a $3 million deal from the Chicago Cubs. This decision comes amidst speculation that the Cubs are interested in pursuing Alex Bregman, who recently rejected a lucrative offer from the Houston Astros.

Read more »

Los Angeles Angels sign 3B Yoán Moncada to a 1-year deal for $5 million: reportsThe Los Angeles Angels are signing third baseman Yoán Moncada to a $5 million, one-year contract for the upcoming season.

Read more »

Angels Sign Moncada, Rendon's Role UncertainThe Los Angeles Angels have signed Yoán Moncada, potentially pushing Anthony Rendon's role in the team's lineup into question. This move comes after Rendon's recent struggles with injuries and inconsistent performance. While Rendon could still get playing time, his future with the Angels appears uncertain.

Read more »

Angels 2025 spring training preview: Did the Angels do enough to end their playoff drought?The Angels lost 99 games last season, but owner Arte Moreno said he wanted GM Perry Minasian to build them into contenders in 2025. Minasian’s winter started with a trade the day after the Wo…

Read more »

Angels formally announce one-year deal with veteran reliever Kenley JansenThe Los Angeles Angels announced a $10 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Kenley Jansen and a $5 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder Yoán Moncada on Saturday.

Read more »

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reunion: Demi Moore’s ‘Full Throttle’ Costars Celebrate The Substance“Seeing your performance in this,” Drew Barrymore tells Moore in an exclusive conversation, “it could go so much further for me because I knew that you had your own personal wherewithal to not ask for the outside world’s approval throughout your entire life.

Read more »