YKK to Open Third Factory in India

Zipper manufacturer YKK announced a new $150 million factory for YKK India Private Limited.

Located in Tamil Nadu in southern India, the facility will span over 800,000 square feet on 37 acres of land. It will be YKK India Private Limited’s thirdThe new factory will work in coordination with the two existing factories in Haryana in northern India and will be a state-of-the-art facility integrating YKK’s advanced technologies to address the growing domestic demand and export-oriented manufacturing markets.

The company aims establish a production system capable of delivering products that meet a wide range of customer needs.said it will promote “locally rooted business operations” by expanding employment opportunities in the region and contributing to the local community. YKK stated that India is “rapidly growing as one of the world’s leading producers of textiles and apparel. ” The company’s investment is one of several aimed at advancing India’s manufacturing sector.

$5 billion to India’s ports and terminals, as well as landside infrastructure development. Epic Group, a Hong Kong-based textiles trading firm, and Creative Group, an Indian vertical apparel and textile manufacturer, announced the formation of Spectra, aWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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