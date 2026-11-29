Yinka Afolayan is preparing to launch the Museum of African Cinema and the ITAN Screen Gathering and Awards in Nigeria, aiming to preserve African film history and provide a dedicated platform for African cinema through an inaugural event in October 2027.

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Named after the Yoruba word for story and history, the three-day gathering will welcome an anticipated 200 guests, with between eight and 10 films screened in an open-air theater. Afolayan is currently seeking partners for both initiatives. The impetus for the museum came from Afolayan’s efforts to preserve the work of his late father, filmmaker Adeyemi Afolayan, popularly known as Ade Love.

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Having located his father’s films in the U.K., he began pursuing their restoration in 2012 and has since restored five.