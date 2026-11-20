The 2027 projections are....not good.

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona makes a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Coming off a 75-win season, the Cincinnati Reds have as many holes to fill as they've had in quite some time. So far, they've yet to make any significant moves to address those needs, and the 2027 ZiPS projections paint about as bleak a picture as you'd expect.

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Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There are some positives. ZiPS projects Elly De La Cruz to have another strong season, with the Silver Slugger winner expected to slash .269/.350/.495 with 29 home runs and 36 stolen bases.

They also project him to finish with 6.1 WAR. Those are superstar numbers, and it's another reminder of just how good De La Cruz can be. ZiPS is also high on Sal Stewart, projecting him to slash .270/.336/.473 with 29 home runs. After his impressive 2026 season, it's encouraging to see the projections expecting another big year from the young slugger.

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Between Stewart and De La Cruz, the Reds have two young players who could be among the best at their respective positions for years to come. That's certainly something to be excited about. On the pitching side, Chase Burns is projected to go 10-8 with a 3.52 ERA and 175 strikeouts over 151 innings. That would be a slight step back from his outstanding 2026 season, but that wouldn't be all that surprising considering just how good he was.

Some regression is going to happen from time to time, especially for a young pitcher. Those would still be really good numbers, and Burns has already shown he has the potential to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

The Dodgers won, 4-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The bullpen might be the biggest concern. ZiPS projects the entire Reds bullpen to combine for just 0.8 WAR. That's pretty alarming for a team that already has so many holes to fill.

Graham Ashcraft is one of the few relievers ZiPS seems to have confidence in, but outside of him, there's not much to get excited about. It's another reminder of just how much work the Reds have to do this offseason. The offense struggled big time in 2026. It doesn't look much better in 2027 without major additions.

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Spencer Steer is projected for just 1.1 WAR, while the Reds' third base group comes in at 1.5. The catching position is projected for 1.9 WAR. Outside of De La Cruz, Stewart and a few others, there just isn't much that suggests the Reds are going to have a significantly better offense in 2027. And for a team coming off a 75-win season, that's a pretty big concern.

Obviously, the Reds know they need to improve this roster, but these projections show just how many holes they have to fill. This isn't a team that's one or two moves away from being a serious contender. There's still plenty of time left in the offseason, but the Reds have a lot of work to do if they want to avoid another disappointing season in 2027. Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI.

He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.