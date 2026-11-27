MacKenzie Scott's Yield Giving has donated a total of $16 million to Achieve Atlanta, including a new $8 million gift in 2026, to support student scholarships and economic mobility. The Jeannette Rankin Foundation in Athens was also selected for a philanthropic gift to empower nontraditional women students pursuing higher education.

, Scott's philanthropic foundation. Any gifts from Yield Giving are given without application or restrictions, so organizations do not request or apply for the funding and they are not limited in how the funding is used.

Now, two more Georgia groups have been chosen by Yield Giving this holiday season.works with the Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools and postsecondary institutions in the Atlanta area to help students afford education and build credentials that will accelerate their economic mobility.

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"The organization supports more than 8,700 Scholars within Atlanta Public Schools and six high schools in Fulton County through college selection and application, academic and social-emotional support, and securing their first jobs," the organization said. "The hallmark of its model is cross-sector collaboration among schools, community leaders, colleges and technical schools, and industry experts.