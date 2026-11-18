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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. YHWH Nailgun and Model/Actriz are teaming up for a one-off show at Brooklyn’s Market Hotel on December 16.

The two Brooklyn art-punk bands will “perform an extended B2B-style set” of their respective original material. Electro-dance artist Sterling Cupid will open the show, with proceeds going to Project Renewal, an organization that “builds supportive communities where people achieve dignity and independence, renewing their lives with health, homes, and jobs.

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” Tickets are on sale now The bands’ back-to-back show will mark the sixth iteration of the latter act’s “A Very Model/Actriz Chrismukkah,” their annual holiday hometown show; in previous years it’s been held at other Brooklyn venues like Union Pool, Music Hall of Williamsburg, and Baby’s All Right. .

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“We’re very late in album-making history, so it seems obvious to me to play with the form,” Zack Borzone said of the LP’s brief runtime, with Saguiv Rosenstock adding: “At the end of the day, the length is just form… It’s not the actual substance of it; it’s just kind of the vessel for the music. There are way more fundamental things about the record that have nothing to do with the length. ”