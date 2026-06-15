Yet another study finds too many kids are seeing harmful content on social media

A Molly Rose Foundation study found 34% of UK teens encountered suicide, self-harm, or eating disorder content on social media in a single week, barely unchanged from before the Online Safety Act took effect.

A year after the UK’s Online Safety Act came into force, a new study has found that harmful social media content is still reaching teenagers at nearly the same rate as before the law took effect.

Research by the Molly Rose Foundation found that a third of all UK teenagers and nearly half of all girls encountered suicide, self-harm, depression, or eating disorder content on social media in the span of just one week. What the data shows The study surveyed 1,825 children aged 13 to 17 across 21 UK schools in April and May 2026.

Here’s what it found: What the law was supposed to do The Online Safety Act’s Protection of Children Codes legally require platforms to prevent children from encountering content that promotes suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders. Violations can result in fines of up to £18 million or 10% of a company’s global revenue. Despite those requirements, the foundation says exposure has barely moved.

It attributes the failure largely to weak enforcement by Ofcom and calls for stricter controls on algorithmic recommendation systems. Recommended Videos Ian Russell, father of Molly Russell, who died by suicide in 2017 at age 14 after viewing harmful content online, said the findings were “shocking but sadly unsurprising. ” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce next week whether the government will pursue a social media ban for children under 16.

The foundation’s own research, however, suggests that a blanket ban is unlikely to work without also targeting the recommendation algorithms that keep pushing harmful content in front of young users.





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