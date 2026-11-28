Plus, a documentary about the Philly activist Kiyoshi Kuromiya, Alan Leeds' memoir that name drops the who's who of American music, and a Hulu comedy with deep Philly ties.

Another 19th century Philly writer gets love on ‘The Gilded Age’ Fans of HBO’s 19th century drama The Gilded Age are obsessed — and somewhat terrified — about the outcome of African American doctor Reginald Harris’ budding romance with old money white socialite Ada Brook Forte .

During one of Ada’s trips to Harris’ office, the starry-eyed members of New York elite chatted suffrage and Forte’s financial support for the Freedman’s Hospital, the real life predecessor of Washington DC’s Howard University Hospital that cared for aging veterans. During this exchange, Harris shares with Forte passages from Sarah Forten Purvis’ poem, “An Appeal to Women. ” Philly for another The Gilded Age win! Purvis was an abolitionist, poet and contemporary of Frances E.W.

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Harper , another 19th century Black woman writer from Philadelphia featured on the show. She was the daughter of James Forten , the Revolutionary-era Black sailmaker who founded the Free African Society with Richard Allen and Absalom Jones . She married Joseph Purvis, whose brother, Robert, was founder of the American Anti-Slavery Society and the Library Company of Colored People.