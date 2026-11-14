Yes, the Best Beauty Gifts Are Under $100

Spoil your loved ones with a little luxury—without maxing out your credit card.

that cater to a range of skin-care concerns and nourishing body care that makes any shower feel like a spa-like experience, there's no shortage of finds worth wrapping up.

What else is in store? Glad you asked: We've included a K-beauty multitaskingWhether you're stumped on what to gift that hard-to-shop-for family member, looking for a hostess gift, or searching high and low for the gal who honestly has it all, these editor-approved picks priced under $100 from popular brands like Estée Lauder, Redken, and Cyklar are bound to impress without breaking the bank.is the next best gift to a professional appointment.

Also read 30 Best Beauty Gifts for Moms, According to a Beauty Writer 2026

Revlon’s One-Step Voluminizer Plus Hair Dryer not only helps them achieve a bouncy blowout with its 2.4-inch Volumizer Plus attachment, but it also comes with a 1.5-inch Root Booster to, soften curls, and create more controlled styles on shorter hair or smaller sections.

“It effortlessly glides through my hair without tugging or snagging and leaves my long layers with bouncy ends,” said senior staff writerConsider Redken’s Acidic Bonding Concentrate Holiday Gift Set a can't-miss present for anyone looking to strengthen damaged hair. It includes full-size bottles of the Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo and Conditioner, plus travel-size versions of the 5 Minute Liquid Mask and Leave-In Treatment.

Together, the four-piece lineup helps repair weakened strands, minimize the appearance of split ends, keep frizz at bay, and enhance shine. Another bonus? The formulas are suitable for all hair types. Eadem’s Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm does not disappoint, full stop.

In fact, the juicy lip treatment earned apraised its non-sticky finish and how it “gently exfoliates to smooth over pesky or painful flakes. ” The Le Complice Bisous Set includes five gorgeous shades, ranging from Croissant au Beurre, a sheer, shimmery clear, to Burnt Malai, a rich, toasted caramel.

It’s the ultimate stocking stuffer, or just an easy way to give lips extra shine and moisture, thanks to moringa oil, Brazilian acaí butter, and African mongongo butter.incorporate hydrating, plumping products into their routines. Tatcha’s The Starter Ritual Set keeps it simple yet effective with four of the Japanese-inspired skin-care brand’s bestsellers in TSA-approved sizes: The Rice Wash, a creamy cleanser that doesn’t strip the skin’s natural oils; The Essence, a daily treatment that has a watery consistency and helps moisturizers and serums better absorb; The Dewy Serum, packed with skin-smoothingThe LG Pra.

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L Superform Galvanic Booster takes an already well-rounded skin-care routine up a notch. Everyone could use a little depuffing now and then, and the Korean facial skin-care device’s precision head makes it easy to target the undereye area. You can also glide it over water-based skin-care formulas to help them absorb more effectively, while its 630nm red LED light helps support collagen production.

Sensorial Body Wash Gift Set instantly transforms someone's bathroom into a five-star hotel stay, thanks to a lineup of the Sensorial Body Washes in four expensive-smelling scents: Bergamot Bond, Naked Neroli, Sacred Santal, and, of course,that's equal parts mysterious and comforting. ” Formulated with glycerin and nourishing oils like argan and jojoba, they also help lock in moisture—though, of course, we always recommend following up with aNighttime Experts set includes three travel-friendly versions of the brand’s nighttime skin-care formulas: the fan-favorite Advanced Night Repair Serum, the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme, and the Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Moisturizer.

Together, they deliver a powerhouse lineup of, and antioxidant vitamin E that work overnight to help plump the complexion, soften the appearance of wrinkles, and brighten the look of dark circles. A hand cream that looks beautiful anywhere—whether that's your office desk, vanity, or even car cupholder—and actually moisturizes without leaving behind a greasy residue? Say less.

Especially as we head into the colder months, Soft Services' Deskside—the daytime counterpart to its beloved overnight,Theraplush cream— is a welcome addition to anyone's everyday routine for a few reasons. Not only is it housed in a chic, translucent pump dispenser , but its lightweight, water-gel texture also absorbs quickly, so you can continue typing without worrying about leaving greasy fingerprints on your keyboard.

The formula also packs 0.5% beta-glucan to support the skin's moisture barrier, 1% ectoin to help defend against environmental stressors, and 3% betaine to boost hydration. Plus, the fresh, citrusy Lumelo aroma makes it the perfect midday pick-me-up. Name the skin-care concern, and chances are the Dr. Jart+ Mask Mega Haul has a sheet mask for it.

Whether your giftee wants to calm redness and sensitivity, or boost hydration and look absolutely glowy, this collection has plenty for them to choose from. The Cicapair Repair Serum Mask has long beento soothe skin and prep it for makeup, while the Vital Hydra Solution Pro Mask plumps and moisturizes dry skin. With six variations of masks in total, this gifting-ready box is a truly fun way to experiment with different skin-care treatments.

Or, split up the 10 masks and gift one to each of your favorite people. Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: The Original features 12 versatile neutral shades in a mix of matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes. The powders feel soft to the touch and blend effortlessly to create everything from an understated, polished daytime look to something more glamorous and dramatic for an evening out.

As beauty directorputs it, “they’re so easy to use and instantly elevate any eye makeup look,” making this a thoughtful gift for makeup minimalists and connoisseurs alike. If you're in a pinch to wow someone who isn't necessarily your best friend or a close family member—or even need a pretty hostess gift—thex Erdem Eye and Cheek Gift Set takes the pressure right off.

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Inspired by the luxury fashion house's dreamy, slightly moody romantic vibe, this limited-edition set is extra special with its custom packaging. But what’s inside is more impressive: Two products are featured in brand-new shades—the Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm in Tulle and the Flush Balm Cream Blush in Carnation—alongside Merit's Solo Shadow Cream Eyeshadow in Mink and Mini Clean Volume Volumizing Tubing Mascara. When you don't know exactly what to get them, you really can't go wrong with e.l.f.

Cosmetics' Express Your e.l.f. 2026 Beauty Advent Calendar. Inside, they'll find 24 products to unwrap, including 18 full-size favorites and six minis that are perfect for tossing in a carry-on. While there’s something exciting hidden behind every door, highlights include the Sheer For It Blush Tint and Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette, plus mini versions of the Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide and Skin Holy Hydration! E.L.

F.ssential Daily Cleanser. Think your best friend’s scent wardrobe is already so full there's simply no room for another addition? Think again. DedCool's Eau de Parfum Travel Trio is a thoughtful pick for anyone eager to switch up their signature perfume with fragrances they can easily layer.

They'll get three 15-milliliter spritzes: Xtra Milk, for theFor the person who always needs to have a fresh manicure, this chic Green Nail Polish Gift Set from French nail-care brand Manucurist has everything they need to DIY one at home. It includes five manicure essentials made with plant-based ingredients: the Vitaminized Base Coat Green, Green Nail Polish in Amour , the Gel-Like Top Coat Green, Nourishing Drying Drops, and Gentle Remover.

The polish gets the stamp of approval from senior editor, our editors look at it from every angle in an effort to best serve you. We scrutinize brand claims and rely on experts who shape their fields to help us vet our picks. We also ask questions about a number of factors: Is it safe for readers who have sensitive skin? Is it on the affordable side or more of a splurge?

Is the packaging consciously designed or needlessly wasteful? For our list of the best beauty gifts under $100, we enlisted the help of multiple editors, writers, and contributors to review the products. Testers considered performance across three primary categories: efficacy, wear and longevity, and packaging. For more on what's involved in our reporting, check out our completeA beauty product is a personal purchase.

You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns,wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories.

We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls?

We're proud thatspans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet. Crista Lacqua is an NYC-based freelance writer and editor with nearly a decade of magazine experience, covering beauty, wellness, travel, and lifestyle.

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