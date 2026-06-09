Yeon Sang-ho's Human Vapor: A New Social Thriller Series Premiers on Netflix

Netflix and Toho collaborate on an eight-episode series reimagining the 1960 Japanese film The Human Vapor. Directed by Shinzo Katayama and written by Yeon Sang-ho, the thriller follows a gas-like killer who turns murders into public spectacles. Starring Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, and UTA, it premieres July 2.

Yeon Sang-ho, creator of Train to Busan, reimagines Toho 's 1960 film The Human Vapor as an eight-episode Netflix series releasing July 2. The trailer shows a killer who can turn his body into gas, slipping through barriers to commit murders he announces in advance.

When a victim explodes on live TV, Japan descends into fear and the hunt for an untouchable predator begins. Yeon Sang-ho has discarded the original film's premise entirely. Ishiro Honda's 1960 feature focused on a failed experiment and a man-turned-vaporous bank robber. The new version builds something broader: a social thriller in which one inexplicable threat exposes the fault lines running through modern Japan.

The trailer establishes the Human Vapor not as a tragic monster but as a calculated performer. He claims responsibility for an unprecedented killing in a recorded video, promises further deaths, then vanishes. His actions are not hidden. They are broadcast.

Each murder becomes a spectacle, and the authorities are left scrambling in full view of a terrified public. At the centre of the investigation stand Detective Kenji Okamoto, played by Shun Oguri, and reporter Kyoko Kono, played by Yu Aoi. They pursue the killer through a plethora of competing interests. Livestreaming siblings, donned by Suzu Hirose and Kento Hayashi, chase the case for their own obscure reasons.

Yutaka Takenouchi appears as a former yakuza turned corporate president, adding a criminal underworld dimension to an already fractured narrative. The Human Vapor himself is played by UTA, a newcomer whose blank expression and measured delivery make the character and actor himself mysterious to the audience. Human Vapor is the first collaboration between Toho and Netflix. Developed with Korean production company WOWPOINT, it represents a rare fusion of Japanese studio legacy and South Korean genre filmmaking.

Yeon Sang-ho, whose work includes Train to Busan and Parasyte: The Grey, writes and executive produces. Shinzo Katayama, known for Gannibal and Missing, directs





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Human Vapor Yeon Sang-Ho Netflix Toho Thriller Series Japanese Remake Shun Oguri Yu Aoi Shinzo Katayama

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