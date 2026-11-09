Yen Press to Release Elden Ring Manga on January 26, 2027

Yen Press announces the official English release of Elden Ring: Become Lord, Vol. 1, arriving January 26, 2027. This full-color manga retells the dark fantasy adventure of the Tarnished.

Yen Press will release the first volume of the Elden Ring manga adaptation on January 26, 2027. This new full-color graphic novel, titled Elden Ring: Become Lord, Vol. 1, offers a visual retelling of the acclaimed video game's narrative. The release targets fans seeking to experience the dark fantasy world through a traditional comic medium.

Manga Production and Creative Team

The project features scriptwriting by 21g and artwork by the creative duo Tegekiken. Known for their pen name Hand Punch, the twin-brother artists are based in China. They previously won awards at the TATESC COMICS Global Awards for their original work, Emotions Evolution.

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Tegekiken brings significant artistic prestige to this adaptation. Their previous work secured the Simplified Chinese Gold Award and the Japanese Translation Publication Silver Award. Yen Press selected this duo to ensure the manga maintains high visual standards.

Story Focus and Artistic Approach

Elden Ring: Become Lord, Vol. 1 TP contains 176 pages of content. The story follows a Tarnished character who arrives in a cursed land guided by grace. The narrative focuses on the perilous quest to become the next Elden Lord.

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The manga depicts battles against shardbearers who defend their power. The full-color format distinguishes this release from standard black-and-white manga. This vibrant approach aims to elevate the visual storytelling of the Lands Between.

The tone of this adaptation differs from other Elden Ring media. While Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree leans toward comedy, Become Lord embraces a serious, dark-fantasy style. The action-oriented plot mirrors the gravity of the original FromSoftware game.

Pricing and Publication Context

Consumers can purchase the trade paperback for $20.00 upon release. This title serves as the official English-language translation of a Japanese manga. The original Japanese version debuted in 2024 with two volumes already published.

English-speaking audiences will access the content for the first time through this Yen Press edition. The publication schedule suggests a second English volume may follow soon. The January 2027 release date aligns with ongoing interest in the franchise.

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Franchise Impact and Future Outlook

Elden Ring has achieved massive commercial success, shipping 30 million copies worldwide by April 2025. The game won the 2022 Game of the Year award and remains influential in the RPG genre. This manga expands the franchise into new media formats.

The release provides a new way for fans to engage with the story. The combination of critical acclaim and diverse adaptations highlights the enduring popularity of the series. Readers can anticipate further adaptations as the franchise continues to grow in 2027 and beyond.