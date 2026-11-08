Yemeni Army Destroys 50 Houthi Assets in 875 Operations as Taiz Frontline Fighting Intensifies

Yemeni military spokesman Majed al-Nazili reports 875 strikes during Operation Dawn of Yemen, targeting Houthi militia positions and equipment in Taiz province.

The Yemeni army executed 875 military operations against the Houthi militia in a recent period, marking a severe escalation in the ongoing civil war. Military sources confirm that these coordinated actions resulted in the death or incapacitation of 130 rebel group members. This surge in activity underscores the intensifying conflict that has gripped the war-torn nation for nearly fifteen years.

Majed al-Nazili, the military spokesman, provided a detailed statement on the X platform confirming the scale of the campaign. He described the actions as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, a broader initiative designed to dismantle the operational capabilities of the Houthi militia. The campaign utilized a multi-vector approach involving fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles, and heavy artillery to support ground assaults.

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The destruction of military hardware was a central objective of these operations according to official reports. Government forces destroyed or damaged 50 military vehicles and pieces of equipment belonging to the Houthi forces. This inventory of destroyed assets explicitly includes missile launchers and other critical defense systems. This degradation significantly limits the militia's capacity to project power and launch counter-offensives in the region.

A significant portion of these engagements has taken place in the southwestern Taiz province. Government troops have been bolstered by allied Popular Resistance fighters in this critical theater. The combined forces are actively engaged in repelling ongoing assaults from the Houthi militia while simultaneously bombarding the rebel group's staging posts.

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These logistical movements are critical for the militia's supply chains. Consequently, they are high-priority targets for government security forces. The bombardment of these posts aims to disrupt the flow of reinforcements and equipment to the frontlines. This strategy aims to isolate Houthi units and reduce their fighting effectiveness over time.

The military command has emphasized that its operations are conducted with strict adherence to tactical precautions. These measures are designed to safeguard civilian populations and protect adjacent civilian infrastructure. Official statements assert that efforts are made to minimize harm to non-combatants amidst the intense fighting.

The resumption of such large-scale military action follows the sharp escalation of confrontations in July. This escalation was triggered by the collapse of a truce that had been in place since 2022. The breakdown of peace agreements has reignited the conflict that originally began when the Houthi militia seized control of the capital, Sanaa. The return to active warfare has left the nation in a state of renewed uncertainty and instability.

Yemen has remained gripped by conflict since 2014 when the Houthi militia took control of the capital and extensive territories. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognised government. The current operations represent a renewed effort by government forces to assert their presence and challenge Houthi dominance.

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As the Yemeni government continues to assert its military presence through Operation Dawn of Yemen, the immediate future remains focused on sustaining these pressure campaigns. The destruction of 50 equipment pieces and the neutralization of 130 fighters suggest a strategic intent to weaken the militia's organizational structure. These actions aim to shift the balance of power within the ongoing Yemen conflict.