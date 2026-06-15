Yemen's 'Spiderman' Climber Plummets to Death in Volcanic Crater Without Safety Gear

A renowned Yemeni rock climber, known as the 'Spiderman of Yemen,' fell to his death while attempting to scale the 390ft walls of the Hardah Dam volcanic crater without any safety equipment. A dramatic video captured the final moments before his fatal slip, leading to a complex rescue operation that recovered his body hours later. Authorities stress the critical need for protective gear in extreme sports, highlighting the danger of such high-risk ascents. The incident follows another recent climbing fatality in the Pyrenees, underscoring the persistent risks in adventure mountaineering.

A celebrated rock climber died after scaling the walls of a 390ft deep volcanic crater with no safety equipment. Al-Khafa Ibn Adhar , known locally as the Spiderman of Yemen , was attempting to climb the walls of the Hardah Dam crater when he lost his grip and fell, according to Yemen 's Civil Defence Authority.

A dramatic ten-second clip captured the 30-year-old daredevil scaling the wall covered in Arabic writing, demonstrating impressive movements before a tragic turn. While executing a risky one-handed move, he slipped off the rock and fell into the abyss below. Rescue teams, including divers and water specialists, located Adhar's body 98ft below the water surface inside the crater after a four-hour search. Authorities described the rescue mission as complex due to the steep and rocky terrain, which hindered access.

Adhar had gained popularity on social media by sharing videos of high-risk ascents in Yemen's most rugged terrains. One famous video showed him hanging from a rocky cliff edge with bare hands, his legs dangling toward a steep slope without safety gear. The Hardah Dam, also called the Haradhat Damt, is a distinctive volcanic crater near Damt city in Yemen's southern Dahle province. It features steep rocky walls and a hot, sulphurous lake at its base.

Following the incident, Yemen's Civil Defence Authority urged adventure sports participants to observe safety procedures and use appropriate protective gear to prevent similar tragedies. This tragedy comes just two weeks after a British woman died falling approximately 1,650ft on the slopes of the Balaitus Peak in the Pyrenees. She was crossing the Great Diagonal, a popular climbing route to the 10,277ft peak, on May 30.

Specialist mountain rescue units, including the Civil Guard's Greim team and a helicopter, recovered her body and transported it to Zaragoza's Forensic Medicine Institute for a post-mortem





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Yemen Rock Climbing Accident Hardah Dam Spiderman Of Yemen Al-Khafa Ibn Adhar Volcanic Crater Safety Gear Rescue Operation Pyrenees Balaitus Peak Mountaineering Fatality

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Yemen's 'Spiderman' Climber Falls to Death in Volcanic Crater Without Safety GearA renowned Yemeni rock climber, famous for social media videos of dangerous ascents, died after falling 390 feet into a volcanic crater while attempting a one-handed climb without any safety equipment. Rescue teams recovered his body from the sulphurous lake at the base of the Hardah Dam after a complex four-hour operation.

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Yemen's 'Spiderman' Climber Dies in 390ft Crater Fall Without Safety GearAl-Khafa Ibn Adhar, a popular social media climber known as the Spiderman of Yemen, fell to his death while scaling the Hardah Dam volcanic crater without safety equipment. Rescue teams recovered his body after a complex operation. Authorities warn about the risks of climbing without protective gear.

Read more »