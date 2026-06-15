Yemen's 'Spiderman' Climber Falls to Death in Volcanic Crater Without Safety Gear

A renowned Yemeni rock climber, famous for social media videos of dangerous ascents, died after falling 390 feet into a volcanic crater while attempting a one-handed climb without any safety equipment. Rescue teams recovered his body from the sulphurous lake at the base of the Hardah Dam after a complex four-hour operation.

A celebrated rock climber from Yemen, known as the Spiderman of Yemen, tragically died after falling from the walls of a 390-foot deep volcanic crater.

Al-Khafa Ibn Adhar, 30, was attempting to scale the Hardah Dam crater without any safety equipment when he lost his grip during a risky one-handed maneuver. Dramatic footage captured the moment he slipped and plunged into the abyss below. Rescue teams, including divers and water specialists, located his body 98 feet beneath the water surface after a four-hour search, describing the mission as complex due to the steep, rocky terrain.

Adhar had gained significant popularity on social media by sharing videos of his high-risk ascents across Yemen's rugged landscapes, often performing daring feats without protective gear. The Hardah Dam, also known as Haradhat Damt, is a volcanic crater near Damt in Yemen's southern Dhale province, featuring sheer rock walls and a sulphurous lake at its base. Yemen's Civil Defence Authority has since urged adventure sport participants to adhere to safety protocols and use appropriate protective equipment to prevent similar tragedies.

This incident follows another recent climbing fatality in the Pyrenees, where a British woman fell approximately 1,650 feet on Balaitus Peak on May 30, highlighting the persistent dangers of extreme mountaineering





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Yemen Climber Death Hardah Dam Crater Al-Khafa Ibn Adhar Spiderman Of Yemen Rock Climbing Accident

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