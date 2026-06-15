Yemen's 'Spiderman' Climber Dies in 390ft Crater Fall Without Safety Gear

Al-Khafa Ibn Adhar, a popular social media climber known as the Spiderman of Yemen, fell to his death while scaling the Hardah Dam volcanic crater without safety equipment. Rescue teams recovered his body after a complex operation. Authorities warn about the risks of climbing without protective gear.

A celebrated rock climber from Yemen , known as the Spiderman of Yemen , tragically died after falling from the walls of the Hardah Dam volcanic crater while attempting a climb without any safety equipment.

Al-Khafa Ibn Adhar, 30, was scaling the 390-foot deep crater when he lost his grip during a risky one-handed maneuver and plunged into the abyss below. A dramatic ten-second video captured the incident, showing the daredevil performing impressive moves on the rock face covered in Arabic writing before his fatal slip. Rescue teams, including divers and water specialists, located his body 98 feet below the water surface after a four-hour search.

The mission was described as complex due to the steep, rocky terrain that hindered access. Adhar had gained a significant following on social media by sharing videos of his high-risk ascents across Yemen's rugged landscapes. One famous clip showed him hanging from a cliff edge with bare hands, legs dangling over a steep slope, again without protective gear.

The Hardah Dam, also known as Haradhat Damt, is a volcanic crater near Damt city in Yemen's southern Dhale province, featuring steep rocky walls and a hot, sulphurous lake at its base. Following the accident, Yemen's Civil Defence Authority urged adventure sports participants to use appropriate protective equipment to prevent similar tragedies.

This incident occurred just two weeks after a British woman fell to her death on the Balaitus Peak in the Pyrenees, highlighting the ongoing dangers of unsecured climbing expeditions worldwide





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yemen Climbing Accident Hardah Dam Al-Khafa Ibn Adhar Spiderman Of Yemen Volcanic Crater Safety Gear Rescue Social Media Daredevil

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Spider-Man of Yemen’ dies in fall while climbing volcanic craterA Yemeni adventurer, known as “The Spider-Man of Yemen,” has died after falling into a volcano crater, authorities said.

Read more »

'Spider-Man of Yemen' dies in fall while climbing volcanic craterA daredevil adventurer known as 'The Spider-Man of Yemen' has died after falling into a volcano crater while attempting to climb without safety equipment, authorities said.

Read more »

Sedona climber dies after falling inside Keyhole CaveArizona deputies are investigating after a climber fell to his death while rappelling inside Keyhole Cave in Sedona on Saturday afternoon.

Read more »

Yemen's 'Spiderman' Climber Falls to Death in Volcanic Crater Without Safety GearA renowned Yemeni rock climber, famous for social media videos of dangerous ascents, died after falling 390 feet into a volcanic crater while attempting a one-handed climb without any safety equipment. Rescue teams recovered his body from the sulphurous lake at the base of the Hardah Dam after a complex four-hour operation.

Read more »