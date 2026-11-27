The Iran-backed Houthi rebels say that an airstrike in southwestern Yemen has killed at least 11 people, including children.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported that an air strike in southwestern Yemen on Friday killed at least 11 people, including children. In Gaza, hospital officials said Israeli strikes killed two people in the Palestinian territory.

Also in Gaza, a senior official with the militant Hamas group said the son of the group's leader was targeted by an Israeli strike but survived. Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here .

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Houthis say a strike in southwestern Yemen left 11 dead The Houthi-run health ministry said a strike on a densely populated area in southwestern Yemen killed at least 11 people, including children, the latest attack in the fight between the Iran-backed rebel group and government forces backed by Saudi Arabia. Ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said on X that an airstrike hit a cinema building in Turbah city in Taiz province early Friday morning, killing people — including children — who sold ice cream in the area and had been living in part of the building.