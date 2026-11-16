Yemen Parliament Criminalizes Houthi Militia as Terrorist Group

Yemen's parliament unanimously designates Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, criminalizing financing and arming with penalties up to death.

Yemen's parliament has unanimously approved legislation that formally designates the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, a significant legal move aimed at dismantling the group's operational and financial networks. The bill, which was passed by lawmakers on Monday, immediately proceeds to Rashad al-Alimi, the chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, for final enactment into law.

Lawmakers conducted the vote via video conference following two days of intense debate and a comprehensive review by a special parliamentary committee. The committee was chaired by Deputy Speaker Mohsen Basurah and included participation from government representatives who reviewed the extensive legislative text before casting their votes.

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Legislative Framework and Criminal Penalties

The approved bill consists of 55 articles organized into nine chapters, providing a comprehensive legal structure to address the group's political, military, and civilian operations. The legislation establishes severe penalties for various offenses, including a potential death sentence for specific crimes deemed most egregious by the legislative body.

These penalties apply to actions such as the seizure of state institutions, the siege and starvation of cities, attacks on civilians and international shipping, and the planting of mines. The law also criminalizes child recruitment, abduction, and enforced disappearance, reflecting a broad scope of prohibited activities under the new legal framework.

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Financial Sanctions and International Cooperation

A core mechanism of the bill is the establishment of protocols for tracing, freezing, and confiscating assets linked to the Houthi militia. This financial targeting aims to disrupt the group's ability to fund its operations and sustain its military campaigns across the country.

The legislation also mandates international judicial cooperation, including the exchange of evidence between Yemen and other nations. It includes specific measures to protect the rights of victims, ensuring that legal proceedings account for the humanitarian impact of the group's actions on local populations.

Parliamentary Stance and Diplomatic Urging

Parliament members described the passage of the bill as a national and constitutional duty, emphasizing the moral and legal obligation to counter the militia's influence. They used the platform to urge other countries to take similar action against the group's funding streams and arms supplies.

Lawmakers also called for international support to protect navigation in regional waters, highlighting the threat posed to global trade and shipping lanes. This diplomatic appeal coincides with broader regional tensions, though the Houthi militia provided no immediate comment on the legislative development.

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Regional Context and Historical Background

This legislative approval follows renewed fighting since July, ending a period of relative calm that existed after a UN-brokered truce began in April 2022. The Cabinet approved the draft of this bill on October 11 before referring it to parliament for final review and voting.

The Houthi militia originally seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in September 2014. In response to this takeover, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to support the Yemeni government, a conflict that has shaped the region's political and military landscape for nearly a decade.