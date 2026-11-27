Yemen's UK ambassador Dr Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed warns that Houthi rebels risk becoming more deadly than ISIS. He urges the British government to proscribe the Iran-backed group to prevent attacks on British targets and protect global shipping routes.

Dr Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed, Yemen's Ambassador to the UK, has issued a stark warning that Houthi rebels pose a threat comparable to or worse than ISIS. He stated that the Iran-backed fighters intend to attack British targets if they are not militarily defeated. The diplomat described the situation in Yemen as critical and appealed for urgent international support to stop the group from transforming the country into a new terrorist stronghold.

Houthis Threaten British Shipping and Lives

Dr Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed emphasized that the Houthis are seeking to control the coastline near the Red Sea port of Al-Mokha. This location overlooks the Bab al-Mandab Strait, an eighteen-mile-wide chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The ambassador feared that if the rebels retain control of the coast, they could launch missile and rocket attacks against British vessels passing through the strait. He warned that British lives could be at risk and that the situation would be extremely dangerous for the whole international economy.

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The Bab al-Mandab Strait is one of the world's major shipping routes, with millions of barrels of crude oil passing through every day. Ambassador Noman added that if the Houthis seize full control of the Bab al-Mandab, it will directly affect the British people. He noted that the group could fire missiles at British ships, creating a severe security crisis. This warning comes as the Houthis now control about a third of the country and are advancing on the port city of Aden.

Military Advance and Regional Control

The Houthi group caught Yemeni forces off-guard after breaking a four-year truce in July. They launched a lightning ground offensive in the west in September, forcing government troops to retreat. The ambassador stated that government troops, supported by Saudi Arabia, have since retreated back to defend Aden. Aden serves as the interim seat of Yemen's Saudi-backed government since 2015. They are now facing an army of three hundred and fifty thousand rebels who are stronger than ever after being equipped by Iran.

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Dr Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed compared the Houthi ideology to that of Daesh and Al-Qaeda. He described them as hardliners who believe they are divine, making them even more dangerous than previous extremist groups. The ambassador said Yemen will be worse than Afghanistan or Mosul under Houthi rule. He argued that unlike other insurgents, the Houthis combine military strength with a fanatical belief system that fuels global chaos. This assessment highlights the unique nature of the threat posed by the Iran-backed faction.

Humanitarian Crisis and Personal Tragedy

The humanitarian situation in Yemen has deteriorated rapidly, with some thirteen thousand three hundred and forty-three people killed or injured since August. The World Health Organization provided these figures, which reflect the escalating violence. Meanwhile, the Houthis have been accused of ruling with an iron fist, torturing civilians, and killing young men. The ambassador shared his first-hand experience of Houthi brutality, revealing that his nephew, Muataz A Hameed Saeed Noman, was kidnapped five years ago from the city of Taiz. His family has not heard from him since and does not know if he is alive or dead.

Ambassador Noman described the abduction of his nephew as unbelievable and heartbreaking. He stated that the Houthis take young people by force and send them to the front lines. Thousands of young people from different parts of Yemen have suffered the same fate. The city of Taiz is now besieged and on the cusp of a major health disaster. Food and water supplies are dwindling, and lifesaving medicine is unable to pass the Houthi blockade. Nabil Shamsan, the city's governor, accused the rebels of trying to send the population back to the stone age.

Call for Proscription and Global Action

Dr Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed is urging the British government to proscribe the Houthis as a terror group. He argued that failing to do so means the UK would treat the rebel group as a legitimate political party. The British government recently issued a series of new sanctions targeting Houthi leaders. However, the ambassador wants Britain to go further, following the examples set by the United States and Canada. He emphasized that designating the group as terrorists is vital for international cooperation.

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The ambassador stated that the group was very dangerous ten years ago, but the international community did not listen to warnings. He claimed that if the Houthis had been defeated at that time, the current catastrophe could have been avoided. He described the conflict as a war of vengeance rather than just a military war. Ambassador Noman concluded that when the group is viewed as terrorists, it becomes important for other nations to fight them exactly as they did with Al-Qaeda and Daesh in Afghanistan and Iraq. He insists that Yemen should not be left alone but supported by friends in different countries like the UK.