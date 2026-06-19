Yellowstone Spin-Offs Dominate Streaming Charts as Franchise Expands

Both Dutton Ranch and Marshals achieve Top 10 rankings simultaneously, combining over 1.2 billion minutes watched, while a new quiz invites fans to explore Taylor Sheridan's interconnected worlds.

The Yellowstone franchise continues to thrive with both its spin-off series, Dutton Ranch and Marshals , achieving Top 10 streaming rankings simultaneously. Dutton Ranch reached No. 4 on the Originals chart and No. 10 overall with 736 million minutes watched after its third episode.

Marshals debuted at No. 10 on the Acquired chart with 528 million minutes. Combined, the two shows amassed over 1.2 billion minutes of viewing. The casts include familiar faces such as Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Finn Little, Annette Bening, Ed Harris, Jai Courtney in Dutton Ranch, and Luke Grimes in Marshals.

Meanwhile, Collider promotes a quiz that matches fans to one of Taylor Sheridan's four brutal worlds-Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, or Mayor of Kingstown-based on their responses to questions about power, loyalty, conflict, setting, morality, and ambition. Each quiz question explores how personal code and survival shape identity within Sheridan's universe, where characters operate in morally complex landscapes defined by power dynamics and unwavering loyalty.

The quiz underscores Sheridan's thematic focus on people who make hard choices and live with the consequences, reflecting the enduring appeal of his gritty storytelling across multiple series. The franchise's sustained popularity demonstrates audience appetite for these high-stakes dramas set against stark, unforgiving environments where family, deals, and communities collide.

Ultimately, the synergy between the shows' success and interactive fan engagement highlights the cultural footprint of Sheridan's television empire, proving that the Dutton family's influence extends far beyond the original Yellowstone series





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Yellowstone Taylor Sheridan Dutton Ranch Marshals Paramount+ Streaming Top 10 Spin-Off Collider Quiz

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