Yellowstone Spin-Offs Dominate Records and Ratings: Dutton Ranch Debuts Big, Marshals Ends Strong

Dutton Ranch becomes Paramount+'s biggest original series debut, while Marshals ranks third overall in multi-platform viewership with 20.7 million viewers, setting the stage for a fall 2026 second season.

Two new spin-offs from the Yellowstone universe have taken the television landscape by storm, with one making history as the biggest original series debut on Paramount+ and the other finishing its first season as a dominant force in multi-platform viewership.

Debuting on May 15, 2026, Dutton Ranch, starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, shattered records by becoming the platform's most-watched original series premiere, outperforming even the highly anticipated Taylor Sheridan drama The Madison. The series, which expands the Dutton family saga beyond the original Yellowstone timeline, has drawn massive audiences eager to follow the next generation of the family's struggles over their Montana ranch.

Meanwhile, Marshals, which aired its Season 1 finale on May 24, 2026, has maintained a steady grip on viewers worldwide, with many now anxiously awaiting its sophomore season. The Luke Grimes-led show, which follows a U.S. Marshals team operating in the same rugged Western setting, has been renewed for a second season scheduled to premiere in fall 2026.

According to data released by CBS on May 28, 2026, following the conclusion of the 2025-2026 broadcast TV season, Marshals ranks as the third most-watched program across broadcast and streaming platforms, pulling in an average of 20.7 million viewers through the midway point of its first season. This places it behind only Netflix's Stranger Things 5 with 32.9 million viewers and His & Hers with 25.6 million viewers.

Notably, Marshals tops the list of network TV series in Nielsen's 35-day multi-platform viewership rankings, outperforming other popular shows such as Tracker with 16.4 million viewers and High Potential with 16 million. The success of Marshals is part of a broader triumph for CBS and Paramount+, which together boast eight of the top 25 most-watched programs.

Other CBS hits include Matlock with 11.5 million viewers, Sheriff Country with 10.8 million, Ghosts with 10.5 million, NCIS with 10 million, Georgie and Mandys First Marriage with 9.9 million, and Survivor 50 with 9.8 million. Netflix, meanwhile, secured seven spots in the top 15, but CBSs dominance underscores the enduring appeal of serialized dramas and the continued strength of the Yellowstone brand.

The performance of Dutton Ranch and Marshals proves that Taylor Sheridans universe continues to resonate with audiences hungry for gritty, character-driven stories about power, loyalty, and survival. With Dutton Ranch already a streaming phenomenon and Marshals poised for a strong second season, the future of the Yellowstone franchise looks brighter than ever. Fans can expect more crossovers, deeper explorations of the Western mythos, and the signature high-stakes drama that has become Sheridans hallmark.

As the 2026-2027 TV season approaches, both shows are expected to remain fixtures in the cultural conversation, drawing millions of viewers week after week and solidifying their places in the pantheon of must-watch television





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Yellowstone Spin-Offs Paramount+ Dutton Ranch Marshals TV Ratings

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