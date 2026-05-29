Yellowstone Spin-off 'Marshals' Reveals Tom Weaver as 'Big Bad' in Season Finale

The controversial first season of the Yellowstone Universe spin-off, 'Marshals,' came to an anticlimactic head in the season finale, 'Wolves at the Door.' The show revealed that the threat to both Broken Rock and East Camp is one and the same: Tom Weaver, a former Wall Street stockbroker turned Montana cattle baron, who has been working hard to swipe Kayce Dutton's land. The half-hearted reveal of Tom Weaver as the 'big bag' of the Marshals has raised questions about the show's quality.

Marshals took the Yellowstone Universe in a different direction throughout its controversial first season, but it wasn't until the season finale, 'Wolves at the Door,' that it all came to an anticlimactic head.

As it turns out, the threat to both Broken Rock and East Camp is one and the same: someone whom Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) trusted when it appears that he should not have. It's a shame that Chris Mulkey's Tom Weaver was exposed to viewers (though not our heroes themselves) to be Marshals' secret 'big bag,' and the half-hearted reveal alone reminds us that this Yellowstone spin-off needs to get its act together.

'Marshals' Reveals That Tom Weaver Is the 'Big Bad' All Along In 'Wolves at the Door,' we discover that the attack against Thomas Rainwater, leading to an intense shootout at the Dutton home at East Camp, is none other than Tom Weaver. The former Wall Street stockbroker-turned-Montana cattle baron has been working hard for a while now to swipe Kayce's land.

To his credit, he's done so in a way that he never tipped his hand at being the criminal mastermind behind everything that's happened in Paradise Valley since the pilot, 'Piya Wiconi.

' Even though Kayce rejects Tom's offer, there appears to be no bad blood as Kayce and Tom's daughter, Dolly (Ellyn Jameson), grow closer, and Tom takes Tate (Brecken Merrill) on a fishing trip to Texas (just don't expect a Dutton Ranch crossover). It's here, as Tom takes Tate aboard his private jet, that we learn that Weaver's man, Jeb (Kevin McNamara), was behind all the attacks — the same man who set up Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel) on a date with some armed gunmen, leaving their fates up in the air.

The whole thing tries to play the reveal off as a cool Yellowstone-ish twist meant to get the blood boiling, but it comes across as just a mediocre letdown





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Yellowstone Universe Marshals Tom Weaver Kayce Dutton Broken Rock East Camp Montana Cattle Baron Wall Street Stockbroker 'Wolves At The Door' 'Piya Wiconi' 'Big Bad' Yellowstone-Ish Twist

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