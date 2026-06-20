Yellowstone Spin-off '1883' and '1923' Face New Theories

In the latest Yellowstone spin-off series, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler face tragedy as their ranch burns, forcing them to relocate to Texas where they become entangled in local drama involving possible drug cartel operations. Theories swirl about ranch hand Walker's connections to a suspicious ranch and slaughterhouse owned by Beulah Jackson, with fans debating whether a cartel is behind the ongoing violence.

is well underway and fans have already started making predictions about how the series will play out. From twisted theories involving other shows within theseason 1, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler face immediate tragedy when their tranquil Montana property and cattle ranch burns down.

The pair moves to Rio Paloma in Texas with their surrogate son, Carter , to make a fresh start on another ranch. But starting over isn’t as simple as they’d hoped, with both Beth and Rip getting caught up in local drama.season 2, Walker talks to another ranch hand about what life is like working for the Duttons.

“This one’s different,” he says. “Reminds me of that place down on the border. Fuckin’ drug-runners, militia, and all that shit. ” Basically, Walker seems to know Texas pretty well, and once worked on a ranch with some pretty shady ties—not unlike, “An educated guess would be that Beulah Jackson is using her ranch and slaughterhouse to run drugs for a cartel.

” They continued, “Given that Walker had tipped off Rip about the ranch for sale in Rio Paloma, he may have a connection to the location. ” Despite Rip mentioning that Walker was the person who provided the lead to the new property in Texas, not everyone’s so sure the ranch hand had any knowledge of Beulah’s operation.

“This is a great theory but I don’t give the writers that much credit to remember what Walker said . ” And if Walker does turn up in a future episode ofIs 10 Petal Ranch run by a cartel? Initially, some viewers wondered if Beulah was, in fact, in charge of a cartel following some vague and foreboding phone conversations. Onesuggested Beulah’s involvement, but commenters were quick to shoot down the idea.

“I don’t think she’s running it but she’s involved somehow,” one person responded. A mob-like group would help to explain why so many people keep getting murdered on the ranch and nearby.proposed that Joaquin ’s father, Mariano Reyes , is actually the crime boss, tying the theory to a subtitled phone conversation inepisode 3.

“This makes me wonder if Beth isn’t fighting the wrong enemy and maybe 10 Petal and Dutton Ranch are going to have to join forces to fight a much worse enemy,” the poster explained. Since Beulah promoted her wayward son Rob-Will over Joaquin, whom she raised like he was her biological child, it’s possible that 10 Petal is about to implode.

Whether or not any of Beulah’s close contacts is a cartel member remains to be seen, though.doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Instead, the possibilities for potential crossovers and cameos from characters on other Sheridan shows is getting bigger by the day.

As a result, some fans have been theorizing thatseason 1, Tommy works for Monty Miller , an oil company tycoon with an impressive business empire throughout Texas. However, when Monty dies following a heart attack, his wife Cami , takes the reins, eventually parting ways with Tommy in favor of Gallino , a smooth cartel boss who wants to make legitimate investments.

Having been forced to work alongside Gallino, Tommy is cautious and rightfully suspicious of where the money’s coming from, even finding himself on the wrong side of some violent cartel members while conducting business. If Beulah or her close contacts are involved with the cartel somehow, it’s entirely possible that Gallino or his colleagues could put in an appearance in, “Beth and Rip are on the edge of bankruptcy as a result of the diseased herd… but lo and behold, Cooper find oil on their land, and they start up a joint venture or something.

” Not everyone was on board, with another person saying, “I wouldn’t mind for one or two characters ran into each other. But long term that’s a big no from me. ”, or vice versa.

So far, viewers are undecided about whether this particular theory would be a good idea if it came to fruition.season 1 ending has it set up to look like there is possibly a crossover which I feel 50/50 about,” one commenterh more so I wouldn’t mind a crossover but at the same time both shows are completely different. ” Another person weighed in, writing, “One show is good. Another show is a guilty pleasure.

I do not want crossover at all. ”, “If the stars aligned, that would be pretty cool to have Beth and Rip in our world. ” He continued, “Luke and I have talked about it in the past. I think it’s really just having these two productions and trying to figure that out that would be the challenge.

”at a really good place, and they both have lost so much family that it would seem like their bond would be even stronger than ever. ”and Kurt Russell—is another series within Sheridan’s slate of Paramount shows. The show follows the exceedingly wealthy Clyburn family who relocate to a rustic ranch on the Madison River valley of southwest Montana following a devastating loss. Of course, there’s no indication that’s Clyburn clan.

“They have no reason to interact or even be approached by anything about the Yellowstone Ranch. The only commonality is Montana. ” Still, another commenter added hope to a future revelation regarding both shows.

“I think any connection to the Duttons might be initially hidden,” they mused. , should the opportunity arise.

“There’s so much potential in having all of these spinoffs in the universe, you would love to see what could come of that,” she toldWere Beth and Rip’s cattle targeted? After relocating to Texas, Beth and Rip are hit by another tragedy when the entirety of their cattle herd is exposed to the fast-spreading foot-and-mouth disease .

Veterinarian Everett McKinney diagnoses the problem, telling Rip in episode 3, “It’ll burn through your whole damn herd if you don’t act quick. ” Rip expresses surprise regarding the diagnosis, to which Everett replies, “We got anti-vaxxers running wild. Animals shipping all over. ” While Rip believes the culprit to be a bull he purchased locally for $10,000,said, “That bull was from the cartel, and it was meant for Beulah.

Dutton Ranch was just collateral damage. ” In the comments, someone else concurred, “Beluah was supposed to buy the bull. She was the target. Someone wanted her ranch infected.

” However, another viewer cast doubt on the idea of the bull being infected with the condition prior to it reaching Rip and Beth.

“I don’t see engaging in biological warfare against livestock,” one person explained.





harpersbazaarus / 🏆 467. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yellowstone Beth Dutton Rip Wheeler Texas Ranch Drug Cartel Beulah Jackson Walker 1883 1923 Fan Theories

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Dutton Ranch Reimagines Beth Dutton: From Yellowstone's Fierce Icon to Loyal Family AnchorAn in-depth analysis of how the Yellowstone spin-off Dutton Ranch reshapes the legendary character Beth Dutton. The piece explores her evolution from a pop-culture antihero known for brutal insults to a more nuanced figure whose defining trait is loyalty, examining her roles as wife and mother while retaining her formidable edge.

Read more »

Rip Replaced in Yellowstone Spin-Off as New Characters Take Over His RolesThe Yellowstone spin-off Dutton Ranch has split Rip Wheeler's former duties across two new characters, Azul and Chet, as Beth and Rip start fresh in Texas while facing brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch.

Read more »

Did Yellowstone’s ‘Dutton Ranch’ Just Kill Off a Main Character With a Shocking Heart Attack?'Dutton Ranch' continued to prove that it isn't safe for anyone by having a main character potentially die from a heart attack.

Read more »

Yellowstone Spin-Offs Dominate Streaming Charts as Franchise ExpandsBoth Dutton Ranch and Marshals achieve Top 10 rankings simultaneously, combining over 1.2 billion minutes watched, while a new quiz invites fans to explore Taylor Sheridan's interconnected worlds.

Read more »