Yellowstone's Final Season Lands on Paramount+ After Peacock Rights Dispute

The final episodes of Yellowstone, the hit Paramount Network drama, will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ on March 16th, marking the end of a licensing dispute with Peacock. The controversial conclusion of the series, which saw the departure of Kevin Costner and the elevation of his character's role by creator Taylor Sheridan, will be followed by a new series focusing on the remaining beloved characters.

The biggest show on cable television concluded back in December, and it has remained unavailable for streaming in the subsequent months (except for purchasing the final episodes on-demand). This lack of accessibility for cord-cutters ends on March 16th, as Paramount+ announced the addition of the last batch of episodes to its platform.

The final six episodes of the series aired on Paramount Network nearly two years after the release of the first half of Season 5, concluding the story in a somewhat controversial manner. The widely publicized split with Kevin Costner notably impacted the narrative, especially as creator Taylor Sheridan utilized the opportunity to elevate the character Costner played to a central role following John Dutton's death in the new series. This means the next show will continue to focus on two of the franchise's most beloved characters. Previously, , the company behind the show, achieved immense success with the program, ultimately striking a deal with Peacock for exclusive streaming rights. However, Paramount launched Paramount+ and quickly transformed into a cable powerhouse. As the company attempted to revitalize its streaming service, it was left without one of its most prominent TV properties.Despite all other spin-offs and Sheridan programs finding a home on Paramount+, remains absent from the streamer's catalog due to existing rights agreements with Peacock. By concluding the flagship series and transitioning its continuation into a new program, Paramount aims to secure exclusive streaming rights for the next series within its own platform.





