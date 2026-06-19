Yellowstone Prequel 1944 Still in Development, Insider Confirms

An update from journalist Matt Webb Mitovich confirms that Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1944 remains in development at Paramount, offering hope to fans awaiting the next chapter in the Dutton family saga.

It has been three years since Taylor Sheridan 's highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel, titled 1944, was first announced, and despite a lack of consistent updates, fans have remained eager for any news about the project.

That patience may soon be rewarded, as a new insider report suggests the series is still moving forward at Paramount. The Yellowstone franchise continues to expand beyond the original series, which is set to conclude in July, with spin-offs like Dutton Ranch keeping audiences engaged.

The upcoming video game adaptation from Paramount Games Studios also points to the growing reach of the Sheridan-created universe. 1944 was officially announced in February 2023 as a follow-up to 1923, set in the year of its title and expected to continue the Dutton family saga. According to journalist and reliable insider Matt Webb Mitovich, who addressed a reader's question in his newsletter, the prequel is still in development.

While no concrete details such as a release date or full casting have been shared, speculation is rife that the series could feature Spencer Dutton, the younger son of James and Margaret Dutton, portrayed by Brandon Sklenar in 1923. Spencer's storyline in 1923 concluded with the tragic death of his wife Alex, leaving his future open for exploration in this next era.

The timing of this update, as Yellowstone prepares to wrap up and Dutton Ranch approaches its finale, makes it particularly welcome for fans craving more content from the Dutton timeline. With Taylor Sheridan's reputation for gritty, morally complex storytelling, expectations for 1944 are high, and this confirmation from a trusted source offers reassurance that the prequel is not cancelled but quietly progressing behind the scenes





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yellowstone Taylor Sheridan Prequel 1944 Paramount Dutton Family Spencer Dutton 1923 Matt Webb Mitovich

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wagner Moura in Talks for ‘Ocean’s 11’ Prequel With Margot Robbie, Bradley CooperWagner Moura is in negotiations to join Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper in the new 'Ocean's 11' prequel for Warner Bros.

Read more »

Yellowstone Franchise Expands Despite Kevin Costner's DepartureTaylor Sheridan's sequel spin-off shows, Marshals and Dutton Ranch, have found major success since their premieres on CBS and Paramount+. The success of these spin-offs proves that Kevin Costner's character was not necessary for the franchise's success.

Read more »

Yellowstone's Next Spinoff, 1944, Reportedly Still in Development at ParamountThe Yellowstone franchise continues to thrive with the return of familiar faces and a character-forward approach in its spinoffs, including Marshals and Dutton Ranch. The development of 1944, a prequel that may finally reveal the identities of Chance and Ned Dutton, a mystery left unexplored in 1923, is a significant step in the franchise's ongoing story.

Read more »

Taylor Sheridan Plans 1944 Prequel, Shifting from Modern Yellowstone SpinoffsAfter launching two contemporary Yellowstone spinoffs, creator Taylor Sheridan is turning back the clock with a new historical prequel set in 1944, signaling a strategic expansion across different eras for the franchise.

Read more »