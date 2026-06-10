Yellowstone franchise set to become a video game as Paramount expands Sheridanverse

Paramount Games Studios announced plans to develop a Yellowstone video game, joining existing projects with PlatinumGames and capitalising on the success of the franchise's spin‑offs and fan engagement quizzes.

Two years after the conclusion of its five‑season run the Yellowstone franchise is once again expanding its universe. The original series, which aired from June 20 2018 to December 15 2024 on Paramount Network, follows the Dutton family as they manage the largest cattle ranch in Montana.

Since then two spin‑offs have been launched this year: Marshals and Dutton Ranch, the latter still on the air and currently the most popular western on television. The growing popularity of the Sheridanverse has inspired Paramount to announce tentative plans to turn Yellowstone into a video game. The announcement was made at Summer Game Fest where Paramount introduced its new gaming division Paramount Games Studios.

The studio is already working with PlatinumGames on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title The Last Ronin and has future projects planned for Star Trek Avatar the Last Airbender and SpongeBob SquarePants. In an interview with Polygon Shawn Kittelsen head of creative and production at Paramount Games Studios explained that all of the Yellowstone related titles including the upcoming series Landman and Tulsa King are priorities for the gaming unit.

He also revealed that a game based on the spy thriller series Lioness which returns for season three this summer is in development. Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña and follows a CIA team that recruits female operatives for dangerous undercover missions. The interview indicated that the video game adaptations will aim to capture the gritty tone and moral complexity that defines Taylor Sheridan's storytelling. Sheridan's body of work is known for its focus on power loyalty and survival in harsh environments.

A recent Collider quiz invited fans to discover which of Sheridan's worlds they belong to by answering questions about power sources loyalty responses to conflict preferred settings and personal morality. The quiz highlighted four main series Yellowstone Landman Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown each described as brutal complicated and built on the price of survival.

The quiz format asked participants to choose among options such as land legacy or reputation for power; family or crew or community for loyalty; quiet decisive action or direct confrontation for conflict; open mountain landscapes or West Texas oil fields or mid‑size cities or rust‑belt prison towns for setting; and various shades of grey morality. The result is meant to illustrate how Sheridan's characters operate without clear heroes but rather people who do what they must and live with the consequences.

This ongoing engagement with fans demonstrates the franchise's cultural impact beyond television and into interactive media. Paramount's plan to develop a Yellowstone video game reflects a broader trend of adapting television narratives into playable experiences, allowing audiences to step directly into the world of the Dutton ranch and its surrounding conflicts. The collaboration with PlatinumGames suggests an action‑oriented approach that could blend open‑world exploration with narrative driven missions.

Fans can anticipate a game that emphasizes strategic decision making moral ambiguity and the high stakes that have defined the series on screen. The expansion of the Yellowstone universe into gaming marks another chapter in the evolution of modern western storytelling and signals that the Sheridanverse will continue to reach new audiences across multiple platforms for years to come





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