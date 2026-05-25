Yellowstone and Marshal Show Renewals, Earlier Release Windows for Upcoming Seasons

Taylor Sheridan successfully returned the Yellowstone franchise to the small screen with the premiere of Dutton Ranch. Season 1 of Marshals, which premiered on March 1 and has excellent viewership, received a quick renewal from CBS. Both series have distinct release windows for upcoming seasons.

On May 15, 2026, Taylor Sheridan returned the Yellowstone franchise to the small screen with the successful premiere of Dutton Ranch , which received positive reviews from critics.

Reilly and Hauser reprised their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Nielsen data shared by CBS confirmed that the neo-Western drama's opener ranked as the most-watched network original series premiere without a football lead-in since 2017. Due to the show's success, CBS quickly renewed it, but the premiere date remained undisclosed. Reports indicate that Season 2 of Marshals, the follow-up, will return this fall on CBS with an earlier release window than expected.

Marshal's Season 2 is expected to have more episodes than Season 1 and its premiere date has not been revealed yet. However, episodes will air on Sundays at 8/7c. The success of both shows led CBS to move their return premiere to a fall date





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TV Shows Entertainment TV Shows Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone Marshal Beth Dutton Rip Wheeler Dutton Ranch Marshal Season 2 Release Window Premieres

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