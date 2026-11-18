Actors from Yellowjackets Season 4 explore the psychological impact of returning from the wilderness, discussing character trauma and the harsh realities of high school reintegration in the series finale.

Paramount+ is preparing for the conclusion of the psychological thriller Yellowjackets as its fourth and final season approaches in 2026. The surviving members of the titular soccer team are set to return from the Canadian wilderness they have inhabited since their plane crash in the first season. This return forces the characters to confront a wide array of traumas that have fundamentally shaped their adult lives.

Cast Reflections on Wilderness Trauma

Jasmin Savoy Brown, who portrays Teen Taissa, shared her perspective with Elizabeth Stanton for PauseRewind regarding the enduring nature of the characters' experiences. She stated that the survivors will never truly escape the past, noting that the woods remain a permanent part of their internal psyche. Brown emphasized that the physical and emotional scars from the wilderness define their current existence and cannot be easily shed.

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Her co-star Liv Hewson, who plays Teen Van, agreed that the reentry into society is a difficult and rough process for her character. Hewson explained that both she and Brown knew their characters' struggles were inevitable. She described the narrative as having a classical tragedy element, where the audience is aware of the impending doom for Taissa and Van, even if the specific details remain unknown.

Character Dynamics and Visible Scars

Taissa and Van have been fan favorites throughout the series, particularly due to their complex relationship. Their bond developed during the team timeline and continued through their later reunion as adults. The characters are played by Tawny Cypress and Lauren Ambrose in the present-day timeline, while Savoy Brown and Hewson portray their teenage counterparts.

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Van bears the most visible scars from their time in the woods, a physical manifestation that Hewson interprets as a metaphor for her character's queerness. Hewson suggested that Van is physically marked by their experience, making her identity unavoidable. In contrast, Taissa attempts to claim she is straight, a stance Hewson noted is impossible for Van to mimic because her physical marks prevent her from hiding anything.

Misty Quigley and High School Cruelty

Samantha Hanratty, who plays Teen Misty Quigley, revealed that the fourth season provides deeper insights into her character's behavior in the woods. Hanratty explained that seeing more of Misty's home life clarifies why she acted the way she did. The actress highlighted a scene where Misty's father tests her by starting a quote, waiting for her to finish, and then correcting her. This dynamic suggests Misty has been treated like a dog, conditioned to obey and eager for acceptance.

Hanratty noted that Misty entered high school rescue thinking it would be her time to shine. She believed that surviving the wilderness would make her popular and loved. However, Hanratty cautioned that the characters may forget that high school is even more cruel than the wilderness. The return to society strips away the judgment-free queer spaces they found in the woods, forcing them to confront a less accepting world.