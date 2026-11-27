A late-night preview of Yellowjackets Season 4 Episode 2, Human Interest, airs at 12 am PT on Paramount+, featuring new wilderness shocks and timeline pressures. Co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson join Trixie Mattel's podcast to discuss the episode where Natalie's solo trek and Shauna's troubles escalate as rescue nears and secrets spread in Wiskayok.

For those waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET drop, here's your late-night pregame preview for Yellowjackets S04E02:" Human Interest.

" Yellowjackets Season 4 Episode 2,"Human Interest," hits Paramount+ at 12 am PT/3 am ET with new wilderness shocks. The official synopsis teases Natalie’s solo trek, trouble for Shauna, and public pressure complicating both timelines. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson join Trixie Mattel on the latest podcast to break down Yellowjackets Season 4. Yellowjackets’ fourth and final season raises the stakes as rescue nears, secrets spread in Wiskayok, and loyalties crack.

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Even though it's Thanksgiving, there's a very good chance that they will have passed out by the time the next episode of series co-creatorsdrops. So, for those of you who aew waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET release of S04E02:"Human Interest," where a trip to the wilderness brings some surprises, while being too much in the public spotlight complicates matters on two timelines.