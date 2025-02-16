Yellowjackets Season 3: 'Peace' is a Facade, Warns Cast

Yellowjackets stars Courtney Eaton and Kevin Alves reveal that the seemingly peaceful start to season 3 is deceptive, suggesting that trauma and conflict will continue to plague the survivors. The actors hint at the fragility of the group's newfound stability and the potential for violence, especially in light of Coach Ben's actions in the season 2 finale.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the hit Showtime thriller series premiered in 2021, bringing to life the story of a soccer team attempting to survive in the woods after a traumatic plane crash and the lasting effects of their experience decades later. After a strong season 2, Yellowjackets season 3 is now here, and it brings with it some major changes for the survivors. In a recent interview with ScreenRant to promote Yellowjackets season 3, Eaton, who plays Lottie, and Alves, who plays Travis, suggest that audiences shouldn't get too comfortable with the peace that has seemingly settled over the survivors in the premiere. After their cabin burns down in the season 2 finale, the survivors have come together to build an array of new shelters, but the two actors reveal that there's still trauma and a lot of emotion running beneath the surface. Check out Eaton's and Alves' comments below: Courtney Eaton: I think that's the question. Yellowjackets is forever shifting in the power and the emotion and just the amount of trauma each individual is going through, plus what they brought into the situation. Yeah, it's not always stable. Kevin Alves: It's fragile, and I think we see that right at the beginning of the first episode. There's this beautiful montage of what feels like it could be great, and then the minute we get into it we're like,'Wait, they're fractured.' Courtney Eaton: It's a facade. This is what they're telling themselves. What The Cast's Comments Mean For Yellowjackets Season 3 One Character Is At Risk Of Being Eaten In the Yellowjackets season 2 finale, it's seemingly revealed that coach Ben (Steven Krueger), horrified at what the team has become, is responsible for burning down the cabin. With the peace the group has found just being a'facade,' it certainly seems like Ben might not be safe. Once it's revealed what he did, the strong emotions still coursing beneath the surface could lead to a desire for revenge. Related Yellowjackets Season 3 Just Made The Darkest Coach Ben Theory Look Even Worse The full trailer for Yellowjackets season 3 includes some brutal shots of Coach Ben, making a popular theory about him look even more cruel. Posts Plus, even though Yellowjackets season 3 leaves the winter cold behind and takes place in the spring or summer, finding enough food is still going to be a major issue. Cannibalism – and the looming threat of it – continues to be a major theme in the show, and since Ben isn't shown in the present day timeline, it's certainly possible he will become food for the increasingly feral survivors. The comments from Eaton and Alves suggest that group-fracturing conflict and violence will be present throughout Yellowjackets season 3. Lyle and Nickerson have revealed that they have a five-season plan for Yellowjackets, though the show has not yet been renewed for season 4. Our Take On The Yellowjackets Season 3 Peace More Danger & Turmoil Is To Come Exploring the Yellowjackets cast of characters at a time of relative peace could end up making the lows feel even lower. The show thus far has been on a general downward trend in the '90s timeline as survival becomes more challenging and more people die, but there are still small celebrations and positive moments along the way. The cadence of ups and downs is part of why Yellowjackets continues to succeed, with audiences thrown from one emotional pole to the other. It remains to be seen what will befall the survivors in the rest of season 3, but it certainly seems like things will continue to get worse overall, especially as the group leans more into ritualistic cannibalism to survive. Viewers will surely be saying goodbye to some familiar faces as new Yellowjackets season 3 episodes come out.





