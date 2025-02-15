Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 3 Releases Friday, February 21 At Midnight PT On Paramount+

Yellowjackets Season 3 returns with a two-part premiere in February 2025, followed by weekly episode releases. Episode 3, 'Them's the Brakes,' premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, February 21, at 3 am ET/12 am PT, before airing on Showtime on Sunday, February 23, at 8 pm ET. The episode promises to continue the suspenseful exploration of the characters' pasts and present struggles.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the thrilling drama series Yellowjackets is set to make its grand return with season 3 in February 2025. Fans can expect the show's signature weekly episode release schedule, meaning there will be a wait for episode 3 after the two-part premiere.

Yellowjackets continues to captivate audiences with its dual timelines: one set in 1996, where a high school girls' soccer team's plane crashes in the wilderness, leaving them stranded for months, and the other flashing forward 25 years later, depicting them as adults. The conclusion of Yellowjackets season 2 left viewers with several cliffhangers, generating immense anticipation for season 3. Picking up directly from where season 2 ended, the new season promises swift answers to lingering questions while simultaneously introducing fresh mysteries. While the core cast remains largely intact, viewers can anticipate the introduction of a handful of new faces, including the enigmatic roles portrayed by Hilary Swank and Joel McHale. Following the two-part premiere of Yellowjackets season 3, fans will have to patiently await episode 3 for further revelations. Yellowjackets season 3, episode 3, titled 'Them's the Brakes,' will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ before its Showtime debut, as per the established pattern for the series. Paramount+ subscribers will be treated to the episode on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 3 am ET/12 am PT. However, those relying solely on Showtime will have to wait a couple of days to watch episode 3 and witness the unfolding narrative in Yellowjackets season 3.Showtime will air Yellowjackets season 3, episode 3, 'Them's the Brakes,' on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 8 pm ET, offering a viewing opportunity for fans subscribed to the network. According to IMDb, the synopsis for episode 3 teases a hostile reunion that ignites chaos among former teammates, Lottie's peculiar behavior offering Callie unexpected glimpses into her mother's dark past, and Tai and Van confronting the consequences of their past actions. Yellowjackets season 3 comprises a total of 10 episodes, restoring the original episode count after season 2's reduction. Following 'Them's the Brakes,' seven episodes remain, each scheduled for weekly release on Paramount+ and Showtime, concluding with the finale during the second weekend of April 2025.





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yellowjackets Showtime Paramount+ Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date TV Shows Thriller Drama Mystery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 2 Recap: “Dislocation” (Spoilers)By releasing Yellowjackets Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously, Showtime has given fans a lot to discuss.

Read more »

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Bloodbaths In Both Past & Present As Secrets Creep To The Surface — WatchYellowjackets Season 3 is set to debut on February 14

Read more »

Yellowjackets Season 3 All But Confirms A Major Season 1 Tai Mystery Is Finally Being SolvedA cutout of Taissa Turner (Tawny Cypress) in Yellowjackets against a light background of the Man With No Eyes.

Read more »

Paramount+ February 2025 Lineup: New Seasons of 'Yellowjackets' and '1923' Lead the ChargeParamount+ is gearing up for February 2025 with a packed lineup of new content, highlighting the return of popular series 'Yellowjackets' and '1923'. The platform also features several documentaries, including a three-part series exploring the tragic story of a baby's sudden death and another documenting the aftermath of the devastating 2023 Turkish-Syrian earthquake. An extended and remastered version of Eric Clapton's iconic 'Unplugged' performance is also set to premiere.

Read more »

New February TV Releases: ‘Reacher,’ ‘Cobra Kai’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ and MoreKelcie Mattson is a senior author for Collider who specializes in Marvel, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, horror, classic movies, and K-Dramas.

Read more »

Streaming in February 2025: Bridget Jones, 'Yellowjackets,' Alessia CaraRenée Zellweger returning to one of her most indelible roles in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” and Questlove offering the definitive documentary on funk crossover star Sly Stone are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases.

Read more »