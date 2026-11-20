With Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets returning tonight for its final run, here's our late-night preview for S04E01 'Hivemind.'

Yellowjackets returns tonight with Season 4 Episode 1,"Hivemind," kicking off the Showtime hit's final run. The Yellowjackets are rescued in the premiere, but the official synopsis warns not everyone truly makes it back.

"Hivemind," written by Julia Bicknell and Elise Brown, finds the team facing an inquisition sooner than expected. Season 4 sets up buried sins, deadly present-day plans, and an old flame returning to Wiskayok to stir the hive. Tonight, the Yellowjackets are rescued – and the endgame begins. Because you might be able to take them out of the Wilderness, but you can't take the Wilderness out of them.

Also read Yellowjackets Season 4 Final Cast Discusses Trauma and Reentry

How that plays out in the here-and-now will be very interesting, as we're about to see in a few hours when series co-creatorsS04E01"Hivemind" hits our screens. To help set the mood for those who will be checking out the opener before it drops, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for the season premiere, as well as a sampling of sneak peeks and interviews released over the past week or so.

And don't forget to check out Bleeding Cool's archive of coverage before the final run gets underway, which we have linked– Everyone comes home, not everyone comes back; that's what the therapists are gonna tell you, anyway. Tonight, the team faces an inquisition sooner than they ever imagined. Written byis the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

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Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. During the fourth and final season, the Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives – but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive.

After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.

Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna BurgessThe series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons ofServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

For those of you waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET episode drop, here's our late-night preview for Dexter: Resurrection S02E04:"Young Blood.

"Who will be left standing for Season 3? Expect answers during the second season finale of Paramount+'s MobLand, S02E10:"The Queen is Dead.

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"Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk isn't sure what the future holds for the franchise, but he does expect to return to it"someday. "Aardman's Sarah Cox discussed how the stop-motion animated series Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu became a reality. Amazon Studios, Angry Films, and ITV are developing a modern series take on The Prisoner, the cult classic that starred Patrick McGoohan.

Your Dexter: Resurrection Late-Night Preview: S02E04:"Young Blood" For those of you waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET episode drop, here's our late-night preview for Dexter: Resurrection S02E04:"Young Blood.

"Who will be left standing for Season 3? Expect answers during the second season finale of Paramount+'s MobLand, S02E10:"The Queen is Dead.

"Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk isn't sure what the future holds for the franchise, but he does expect to return to it"someday. "Aardman's Sarah Cox discussed how the stop-motion animated series Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu became a reality. Amazon Studios, Angry Films, and ITV are developing a modern series take on The Prisoner, the cult classic that starred Patrick McGoohan.