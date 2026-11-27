Yellowjackets picks a fine time to remembers its survivors are just a bunch of kids

Sign up for The A.V. There’s nothing quite like the prospect of rescue to bring out the worst in a group of teenage cannibals. Having survived 19 months of starvation, ritual sacrifice, and the occasional aviation attempt, the Yellowjackets are finally on the brink of civilization as Shauna’s fellow survivors have decided they’d rather be rescued than continue taking orders from a homicidal classmate in an antler crown.

And so begins the second episode of the final season, assettles into three interweaving timelines: the last days in the wilderness, the first days of freedom, and the present-day consequences of everything that happened in between. Picking up from last week’s revelation, Shauna discovers she’s been duped. Nat has snuck off to secure their rescue, and Van, deliciously self-satisfied, informs the true believers that she “might have already made contact. ” There’s nothing their antler-crowned leader can do about it.

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Better yet, the gang turns on Shauna and beats the ever-loving crap out of her, with even her closest allies, Taissa and Lottie, apparently recognizing that she has it coming. Back in civilization, the girls return home as minor celebrities. There are genuinely sweet moments as Tai receives gifts and Van reunites with her beloved television, alongside darker comedy in Misty’s bedroom having been converted into a gym and Nat’s into Beanie Baby storage.