With the final season of Yellowjackets kicking off this week, check out new sneak peeks released today spotlighting Christina Ricci's Misty.

With the final season of Yellowjackets kicking off this week, check out new sneak peeks released today spotlighting Christina Ricci's Misty. Yellowjackets Season 4 gets two new Misty-focused sneak peeks, with Christina Ricci bringing menace and dark humor.

CBS Mornings and TODAY previews put Misty front and center, with Ricci and Melanie Lynskey teasing the bittersweet end. The final Yellowjackets season follows the team racing to hide their sins before rescue, while the Wilderness pushes back. In the present-day timeline, Yellowjackets sets up betrayal, murder plans, and a homecoming that is anything but joyful. )-spotlighting sneak peeks to pass along.

Also read Yellowjackets Season 4 Premiere Details and Cast Secrets Revealed

In the clip from CBS Mornings, Misty explains that there's a difference between having ideas and having follow-through. In the second clip from NBC's TODAY lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. During the fourth and final season, the Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives – but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive.

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After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile, in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.

Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna BurgessThe series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons ofServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

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