Yellow Token Controversy: Chris Larsen Backed Project Faces Arbitrage Accusations on XRPL

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen's Yellow token faces backlash after developer wallets sold 20,000 XRP. Critics claim the move was liquidity extraction disguised as arbitrage.

Yellow token, a blockchain venture previously funded by $10 million in personal investment from Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, has triggered severe backlash within the cryptocurrency community. The controversy erupted immediately following the token's listing on the XRP Ledger, as observers identified rapid asset-selling operations linked directly to the startup's developer wallets.

Price Discrepancy Sparks Sell-Off Allegations

Technical limitations regarding the absence of a direct bridge between the XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks created a significant price premium for the Yellow token on the former platform. High initial demand drove these rates substantially higher than on Ethereum, creating an arbitrage opportunity that the startup team allegedly exploited.

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During this volatile trading period, wallet addresses associated with the startup's internal team executed sales of tokens valued at approximately 20,000 XRP on the XRP Ledger market. These transactions occurred amidst the sharp price disparity, leading to immediate scrutiny from market participants who viewed the timing as highly suspicious.

Internal Justification Meets Developer Skepticism

Project representative Burak Cem attempted to clarify the situation in private communications, describing the sales as team wallet arbitrage operations. He argued that these trades were technically necessary to reduce the emerging price premium and align market rates across different blockchain environments.

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However, this explanation faced immediate doubt from established figures in the ecosystem. One prominent developer in the XRP Ledger community stated that conducting full-scale arbitrage without a functioning cross-chain bridge is technically unfeasible, challenging the validity of the startup's public stance.

Community Conflict Over Onboarding Claims

The dispute escalated into a broader debate initiated by influencer JC Rivera, who criticized the XRP community for harboring systematic skepticism toward new blockchain startups. Rivera suggested that the community's negative reaction was unwarranted and disconnected from the realities of new project onboarding.

Opposing voices, led by Kaj Leroy, justified the community's wariness by pointing to the startup's on-chain data. Critics argued that the external team used rhetoric about user onboarding while their actions effectively locked in quick profits at the expense of XRP holders' liquidity.

Trust Deficit and Future Implications

The core of the criticism rests on the allegation that selling 20,000 XRP worth of tokens to early buyers constitutes liquidity extraction rather than legitimate market stabilization. This perspective suggests that the startup prioritized internal gains over the health of the early investor base.

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As of now, the Yellow project has not provided any additional official comments to address these mounting concerns. The local community's level of trust in the new startup remains under significant pressure, setting a challenging tone for the project's future development within the XRP ecosystem.