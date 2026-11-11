Yellow Jackets secure first 3-0 start since 2022 with dominant second-half defense

The Yellow Jackets overcame a sloppy first half to earn their third straight win of the season, led by improved defense and rebounding. Head coach Scott Cross praised his team's resilience after adversity and highlighted a key player's potential when focused on defending and rebounding.

The Yellow Jackets prevailed and have their first 3-0 start of the season since 2022. It was a dominant second half that the Yellow Jackets controlled through their defense, and how they rebounded the basketball.

Head coach Scott talked to the media afterwards about what stood out. Here are the most important quotes he said.

Also read Chicago police seek Dodge Challenger linked to 2022 Near West Side homicide

“I'm proud of our guys. We experienced a little bit of adversity in the first half, definitely was not our best performance. And second half, we kind of came together, took better care of the basketball and really did a great job on the boards and did a great job taking care of it. It was one of our better second halves that we've had.

I think it's good for our guys to experience that adversity because it's going to happen throughout the season. Responding and finding a way to win because that game easily could have went the other direction. So I'm proud of them for that,” said Cross.

“We have our defensive grading chart that we do. And the first inter-squad scrimmages, he graded out very poorly, just being honest. He saw that it was really important to me and our staff. And all of a sudden, the light switch came on.

Advertisement

Once he focuses on defending and rebounding, he is special, I think. You know, he could play at the very, very highest level. You know, he's 6-9, seven plus wingspan. He can defend one through five.

He's great in transition. He's got a pretty shot. I mean, there's not much that he can't do. When he focuses on those two things, I think that's when you get the best version of him,” said Corss.

“We had a size advantage, but they were able to drive us and spread us out. And, you know, it hurt, especially when we were going with our bigger lineups. You know, some of their smaller guys were able to drive it. So we just tried to shrink the floor, get in the gaps, make it a little bit tougher for them to drive it.

We forced them to take a little bit tougher shots. They did hit some of them. I mean, they hit some really tough shots. And then they did make us pay the open shots that they got.

They buried them. And so, you know, credit to them for hitting those shots. But I felt like our guys, like it mattered to them to get stops, which is what you want to see as a coach,” said Cross.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I would say probably the thing that we need to improve on is defensive rebounding. I still think that could be an issue, and we have to get better. I think our guys are understanding the importance and we saw in the Georgia Southern game how it could potentially keep the game really, really close and you could lose a game that you're not supposed to lose. So I would say defensive rebounding,” said Cross.

“I would say probably the versatility, the number of different guys that can step up and make plays and score on our team. I think that's the positive. I don't think a team can just key on one guy for us.

One night it's Colby, one night it's Nas, one night it's Ty, Vic, you know, we got different guys that can step up, and then we got guys coming off the bench that can, you know, chip in and give us five to 10 points. So I think, you know, the fact that we got a number of different guys that are capable, you know, and again, we didn't even shoot the ball that well, you know, in this game.

So, you know, we've had two games where we hadn't shot it very well, but we still found ways to win. One game that we did shoot it well, but we didn't defend or rebound the way we want. I probably, as a defensive minded guy, would prefer the first and the third game where we defend and rebound at a high level.

At least you feel like you're going to win the basketball game if you do those two things,” said Cross. Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast.

Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.