Yella Beezy Trial: Jurors deliberating on capital murder charge for MO3's death

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is on trial for the 2020 fatal shooting of rival rapper MO3 on I-35. Follow the live testimony and capital murder court updates.

On Tuesday, jurors heard closing arguments. Prosecutors argued Markies Conway had the motive, the money, and the men to carry out the murder.

The defense said the state's case is based on assumptions and lies. Deliberations are underway in the murder-for-hire trial involving Dallas rappers Yella Beezy and MO3. Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020. Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

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A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder. The jury will decide if Yella Beezy will spend his life in prison after the 2020 murder of Melvin Noble, known as Mo3. FOX 4's Megan Boyd has more. Judge Chika Anyiam dismissed the jurors after closing arguments on Tuesday.

She told them not to look at social media or discuss the case overnight. They will turn on a light to signal the bailiff if they have a question, need a break, or have reached a verdict. Prosecutors released video of rapper Mo3 being shot at and chased down by a hitman on I-35 in Dallas. The video was shown during a bond hearing for fellow rapper Yella Beezy who allegedly hired the hitman Kewon Dontrell White.

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MO3 was shot 11 times and killed on I-35 back in 2020. Prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway. They claim he paid Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud. after viewing video and hearing testimony about the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence of an alleged payment from Conway to White.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement. His trial was delayed by a month so that his lawyers could get a copy of White’s trial transcript.