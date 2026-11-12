Yella Beezy Convicted of Capital Murder in MO3 Shooting Case

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy received a life sentence for his role in the 2020 killing of MO3. A jury found him guilty of capital murder for hiring the gunman who shot the artist.

Rapper Markies Conway, known professionally as Yella Beezy, has been convicted on capital murder charges by a Dallas County jury on Wednesday, November 11. The verdict concludes a significant legal battle regarding the fatal shooting of fellow Atlanta artist MO3 on a Dallas interstate in November 2020. The court determined that Conway orchestrated the murder by hiring the gunman responsible for the killing.

The Conviction Verdict and Immediate Response

Yella Beezy was found guilty of capital murder for his alleged role in hiring the gunman who shot and killed rapper MO3. The jury's decision marks the end of a prolonged legal process that prosecutors described as one of the most challenging cases over the last six years. Lead prosecutor Tommy Adams expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating that they appreciate the verdict and believe the jurors got it right.

Also read Yella Beezy Trial: Jurors deliberating on capital murder charge for MO3's death

Conway's legal team acknowledged the difficult nature of the proceedings. John Gussio, representing the defendant, reminded the court that the case involved significant speculation regarding capital murder charges. The courtroom gallery erupted in emotion as the guilty verdict was read, with Beezy's family and friends weeping and exchanging hugs in the aftermath of the decision.

Details of the Shooting and Co-Conspirator Sentence

The underlying crime involved Kewon White, a Yella Beezy affiliate who was also found guilty of capital murder. White was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his direct involvement in the shooting. Prosecutors presented evidence that White acted as the gunman who killed MO3 on the Dallas interstate in November 2020.

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On the day of the incident, White pulled up alongside MO3's vehicle on Interstate 35 in South Dallas near the Dallas Zoo. This act initiated a chase on foot between the rival rappers. During the confrontation, White fired more than 40 rounds from a pistol at MO3. The victim was transported to a local hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries from the gunshot wounds.

Financial motivation played a key role in the prosecution's narrative. Authorities alleged that Yella Beezy paid Kewon White $40,000 to gun down the Everybody rapper. This payment was intended to secure the hit that resulted in MO3's death. The jury accepted the evidence linking the financial transaction to the violent act.

Criminal History and Previous Legal Charges

Yella Beezy's legal record includes previous arrests that did not result in convictions. In 2021, he was arrested on charges of sexual assault, abandonment of an endangered child, and unlawful weapon carrying. These specific charges were subsequently dismissed, leaving the capital murder conviction as the primary criminal outcome from the recent proceedings.

The dismissal of earlier charges contrasts sharply with the severity of the current capital murder conviction. Prosecutors emphasized that the evidence in the MO3 case was distinct and compelling enough to secure a life sentence. The jury's decision focused strictly on the events surrounding the 2020 shooting and the alleged conspiracy.

Yella Beezy Music Career and Discography

Markies Conway has established a notable career in the music industry before this legal conviction. He achieved chart success with the hit single That's On Me, which peaked at No. 56 in 2018. This track helped solidify his presence in the hip-hop scene during the late 2010s.

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In 2019, Conway released Bacc at It Again alongside Quavo and Gucci Mane. This collaboration peaked at No. 78 on the charts, demonstrating his ability to work with high-profile artists. The song contributed to his growing reputation in the competitive rap market.

Conway continued to release music in 2026, including singles such as Where I Been and Let Me Vent. He also collaborated with K Camp on the track Sweet Nothings. These recent releases show his ongoing activity in the music industry despite the ongoing legal challenges.

Impact and Future Legal Proceedings

The conviction of Yella Beezy has significant implications for the hip-hop community and legal precedents in high-profile murder cases. The case highlights the legal accountability for hiring gunmen in disputes that escalate to fatal violence. Prosecutors view the verdict as a successful resolution to a complex investigation.

Kewon White's life sentence without parole removes the direct gunman from society permanently. Yella Beezy faces a corresponding sentence for his role in orchestrating the crime. The Dallas County justice system has delivered its final judgment in this specific case.

The emotional impact on both families remains profound. The weeping and hugging observed in the courtroom reflect the personal toll of the verdict. Legal experts note that such capital murder convictions require overwhelming evidence of intent and conspiracy.