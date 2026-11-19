The man accused of providing rapper MO3’s location before he was gunned down on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020 has reportedly accepted a plea deal.

He will likely be sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Additional drug charges he faced are expected to be dropped.

Co-defendants Kewon White and Markies Conway were both convicted and sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the murder-for-hire plot. The man accused of providing rapper MO3’s location before he was gunned down on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020 has reportedly accepted a plea deal. Devin Brown will reportedly spend 10 years in prison for his role in the murder-for-hire plot organized by rival rapper Yella Beezy.

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He reportedly accepted a deal from prosecutors. In exchange for pleading guilty to a lesser charge of murder, he is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison. Additional drug charges he faced will also be dropped. Brown was originally charged with capital murder by remuneration, which carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been found guilty by a Dallas County jury of capital murder for the 2020 death of Dallas rapper MO3. Watch the full verdict and courtroom reaction. Prosecutors said Conway paid Kewon White to carry out the killing over a long-running feud with MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble. During the nearly three-week trial, they showed jurors bank records, text messages, cellphone location data, and images from security cameras to prove their case.

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A witness also testified that White bragged about the murder and demanded payment. Days after being convicted in a murder-for-hire trial for the killing of rival rapper "MO-3," Dallas rapper Yella Beezy announced he is releasing new music. Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Krystal Biggins said during closing arguments that it was an "Ocean’s 11-style plot" where Conway placed the bounty on Noble.

She argued Brown was the tipster, White was the shooter, and associate Jerry Johnson was the middleman funneling payments. Cedric Bradley told jurors grew up with Kewon White, the alleged hitman in the MO3 murder case. Bradley testified that White told him about the deadly shooting on the freeway and said he was expecting to get paid for hit.after viewing video of a masked gunman in light blue underwear chasing Noble on I-35.

Video from outside a Dallas home linked to White also showed him wearing the same light blue underwear both before and after the murder. Many of the same witnesses who took the stand during Conway’s trial also testified against White, alleging he waited 18 hours for Noble to leave his girlfriend’s apartment and then ambushed him on the interstate. Prosecutors released video of rapper Mo3 being shot at and chased down by a hitman on I-35 in Dallas.

The video was shown during a bond hearing for fellow rapper Yella Beezy who allegedly hired the hitman Kewon Dontrell White. A delivery truck that was directly behind Noble’s car captured video of the gunman firing shots while chasing Noble. Prosecutors said the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by Conway over a long-running feud. Part of the rap beef stemmed from a 2018 shooting on the Sam Rayburn Tollway that injured Conway.

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The information in this story comes from Dallas County court records, as well as past news coverage of Markies Conway and Kewon White's capital murder trials.