YEEDI S20 Infinity Ultra: A More Complete Approach to Automated Cleaning

YEEDI S20 Infinity Ultra is a robotic vacuum designed to tackle persistent real-world cleaning limitations by focusing on stain treatment and surface recovery. Its innovative pre-treatment technology, spray-before-clean functionality, and robust suction performance help it remove dried substances more effectively in a single pass, reducing the need for manual intervention.

YEEDI S20 Infinity Ultra enters a category that has refined navigation, mapping, and basic automation. It addresses persistent real-world cleaning limitations by focusing on stain treatment and surface recovery instead of simply increasing suction or expanding coverage.

The robot vacuum's robust suction, low maintenance, and precise coverage make it practical for everyday use within households. It also introduces pre-treatment technology that sprays a cleaning solution directly onto stains before the mop engages with the surface. This allows residue to soften and break down in advance, reducing the need for repeated cycles or manual intervention





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Robot Vacuums Pre-Treatment Spray-Before-Clean Improved Cleaning Performance Decreased Need For Manual Intervention Consumer-Friendly Price Smart Home Compatibility Reduced Maintenance Thorough Cleaning Coverage

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