HBO and BBC One's series Years and Years accurately forecasted the rise of artificial intelligence threats, populist leaders like Viv Rook, and global instability by 2025, revealing a grim but plausible future.

The 2019 HBO and BBC One co-production Years and Years stands as a chilling prescient work of fiction that anticipated the socio-political and technological upheavals defining the mid-2020s. Released nearly ten years ago, the six-episode miniseries tracks the Lyon family from Manchester through a decade of rapid global deterioration, culminating in a future that mirrors current anxieties about artificial intelligence, resource scarcity, and political extremism.

Timeline Predictions for 2025 and Beyond

Years and Years begins its narrative in 2019, the year of its own release, and progresses chronologically with each season advancing one year into the future. The second episode specifically jumps to 2025, a date that now serves as a stark reference point for real-world developments in governance and technology. This structural choice allows the show to map a plausible trajectory of societal collapse, demonstrating how incremental changes in policy and technology can compound into catastrophic events within a single decade.

Also read Ethan Salas, 2025-2026 draft classes carrying Padres’ top-10 at Baseball America

The series depicts a world increasingly strained by international disputes and environmental degradation, pushing global systems toward a breaking point. By anchoring its fiction in such a tight timeline, Years and Years avoids fantastical elements in favor of a grounded narrative that feels uncomfortably close to contemporary reality. The slow erosion of democratic institutions and the rise of authoritarian measures are portrayed not as sudden shocks, but as the logical conclusion of ignored warnings and failed leadership.

Political Extremism and the Rise of Viv Rook

A central pillar of the series' prophetic nature is its depiction of the 2024 election of Donald Trump, which the show accurately forecasted five years before it occurred. This political shift serves as a catalyst for the rise of alt-right movements globally, creating an environment where populist anger can be weaponized against vulnerable populations. The narrative illustrates how fear and uncertainty can drive citizens toward extreme leaders who promise order through oppression and exclusion.

Advertisement

In England, this trend manifests through the character of Vivienne Viv Rook, a businesswoman and celebrity played by Emma Thompson. Rook utilizes xenophobic and brutal rhetoric to disparage immigrants and minorities, effectively sowing division and anger within the English populace. Her rise to power reflects the real-world emergence of figures who exploit social fractures for political gain, leading to mass unrest, large-scale immigration crises, and the implementation of harsh security measures.

Technological Disruption and Economic Instability

Years and Years argues that the decline of society is driven as much by economic and technological forces as by political ideology. The series highlights the impact of burgeoning artificial intelligence and computerized systems on the labor market, showing workers losing their livelihoods with little to no financial recourse. This technological displacement exacerbates existing inequalities, leaving vast segments of the population economically vulnerable and politically disenfranchised.

The show also addresses the resource scarcity and climate crisis as fundamental drivers of global instability. As environmental conditions worsen, competition for resources intensifies, leading to further conflict and social breakdown. The series suggests that without meaningful intervention, these pressures will continue to erode the foundations of modern civilization, creating a vicious cycle of fear and repression that benefits only the most powerful actors.

Enduring Relevance and Critical Acclaim

Despite its critically acclaimed status, with an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Years and Years remains an underrated masterpiece that deserves a wider audience. Its unique narrative structure, which provides only snippets of the Lyon family's lives while depicting broad societal changes, creates a deeply personal yet universally resonant experience. The modest science fiction elements are expertly woven into the plot, enhancing the thematic depth without distracting from the human drama.

Advertisement

Nearly a decade after its release, the scenes depicting immigrants being rounded up into poorly staffed and underfunded camps no longer feel like mere fiction. The portrayal of individuals losing their jobs and savings to artificial intelligence, coupled with the deep-seated fear that leads to the election of deplorable leaders, remains eerily recognizable. This enduring relevance underscores the series' value as a cultural artifact that challenges viewers to confront the potential consequences of their current trajectory.

Lessons for the Modern Media Landscape

Years and Years serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of media literacy and critical engagement with political developments. The series demonstrates how quickly democratic norms can be undermined when leaders prioritize division over unity and when citizens fail to recognize the warning signs of authoritarianism. By presenting a future that is both terrifying and plausible, the show encourages audiences to reflect on the choices being made in the present.

The legacy of Years and Years lies in its ability to provoke thought and discussion about the future of society. It challenges viewers to consider the long-term impacts of technological advancement, political polarization, and environmental neglect. As the world continues to grapple with the issues raised by the series, its message remains as urgent and relevant as ever, offering a cautionary tale that resonates deeply with contemporary experiences.