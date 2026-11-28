A compilation of major 2025 political and cultural news including the deaths of Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Strobe Talbott, controversies over Mamdani and Chevalier, Thanksgiving traditions during war, US-Iran tensions, and the rise of DSA members in Congress.

Why Mamdani’s move to close infamous NYC jail could be 'massive hit' that reverberates for years: expertFrom turkey shortages to helicopter deliveries: The extraordinary history of Thanksgiving during warPowerful NY Democrat Andrea Stewart-Cousins dead at 76, reports sayUS pilot tells Trump which fighter jet is ‘world’s greatest’ during Thanksgiving phone call From Hollywood mogul to Biden-Harris insiders, Democrats turn to familiar faces to shape their next chapterStrobe Talbott, former deputy secretary of state and Brookings Institution president, dies at 80Democrats, Republicans find rare common ground when asked what they're thankful for Universities, schools nationwide use Thanksgiving as chance to promote 'Day of Mourning' and decolonizationPolitics, money and Thanksgiving dinner: Just two words can help avoid argument 2026's biggest political turkeys: Scandals, gaffes and other memorable unfortunate moments from this yearSen Eric Schmitt: USAID is one of the biggest frauds against the American peopleChina expert: Huang controversy solidified America’s AI chip security agendaBritish military reservists told to be ready to deploy amid Russia-Ukraine tensionPresident Trump weighs strike against Iran’s Pickaxe MountainChief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports Democratic socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier is facing scrutiny over deleted tweets praising Marxism, forcing elite party leaders to duck accountability while modern moderates like Senator John Fetterman demand answers over the party's hard-left turn.

As January approaches and newly elected lawmakers prepare to take their oaths of office, past statements could prove troublesome as they jockey for committee assignments with powerbrokers seeking to protect the image of their respective parties. The midterm elections sent a new crop of lawmakers affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America to Congress — in a few cases, unexpectedly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some sought to moderate their image after the primary season, controversial remarks made on the campaign trail or years before their candidacies could follow them to Capitol Hill as they seek committee assignments and influence within the Democratic caucus. Fox News Digital reviewed some of the most controversial remarks made by the incoming lawmakers — comments that could complicate their efforts to build influence in the new Congress.endorsed a duo of DSA-aligned Democrats in primaries for congressional districts encompassing portions of four of the city’s five boroughs.