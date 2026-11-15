Year-end planning 2026: Giving strategies and planning opportunities

Several straightforward gifting strategies can be implemented before year-end.

Trinity AudioAs the year comes to a close, giving to a favorite charity or family member can bring a sense of purpose and fulfillment. Many people choose to give during their lifetime so they can see the positive impact their gifts have on the people and causes they care about.

In 2026, an individual can give $19,000 to as many people as they wish without reporting the gift on a gift tax return or paying additional gift tax. This is known as the annual gift tax exclusion. For married couples, each spouse can give $19,000 to the same person, for a combined total of $38,000. The exclusion applies to more than cash gifts.

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Forgiving debt or transferring stock, for example, may also qualify, provided the fair market value of the gift does not exceed the annual limit. For individuals who itemize deductions, cash contributions to qualified public charities may generally be deducted up to 60 percent of adjusted gross income . The 60 percent limit applies specifically to eligible cash donations. Different limits may apply to noncash assets, including securities and property.

The IRS notes that charitable deduction limits vary depending on the type of contribution and other circumstances. —Excess charitable contributions may generally be carried forward for up to five years. —For taxpayers in the top 37 percent tax bracket, the value of itemized deductions is capped at 35 cents per dollar, reducing the potential tax benefit compared with prior years.

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Beginning in 2026, taxpayers who do not itemize may deduct qualifying cash contributions of up to $1,000 for single filers or $2,000 for married couples filing jointly. This deduction reduces AGI before the standard deduction. Certain restrictions apply, including that contributions to donor-advised funds generally do not qualify for this deduction. Donating long-term appreciated securities, such as stocks, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds , to a nonprofit organization can be a tax-efficient way to give.

Rather than selling the investment and donating the proceeds, donors may be able to contribute the security directly, potentially avoiding capital gains tax while receiving a charitable deduction based on its fair market value. —Avoiding capital gains tax that could otherwise result from selling the securities. —Receiving a charitable deduction for the securities’ fair market value, subject to applicable AGI limitations.

—Beginning in 2026, accounting for the 0.5 percent AGI floor on charitable deductions and the 35 percent deduction cap that applies to taxpayers in the 37 percent tax bracket. —To receive an itemized charitable deduction, a taxpayer’s total itemized deductions must make itemizing advantageous compared with taking the standard deduction. Banks and brokerage firms can typically assist with transferring securities to a charity, but the process may require a signed letter of instruction.

Starting the transfer well before the final week of December can help ensure it is completed before year-end. Qualified charitable distributions allow eligible IRA owners to make charitable gifts directly from their IRAs to qualified charities. Unlike regular taxable IRA withdrawals, an eligible QCD is excluded from taxable income. Reducing taxable income may also help some taxpayers manage income-related Medicare premiums.

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—The IRA owner must be at least age 70½ when the distribution is made. —QCDs are limited to $111,000 per person in 2026 and must be completed by December 31. —A married couple may give up to a combined $222,000 if both spouses meet the age requirement and make qualifying distributions from their respective IRAs.

—An account holder may make a one-time QCD of up to $55,000 to certain split-interest entities, including a charitable remainder unitrust, charitable remainder annuity trust, or charitable gift annuity. This amount counts toward the annual QCD limit. —QCDs are not subject to tax withholding. —Because eligible QCDs are excluded from taxable income, they may reduce AGI and potentially lower Medicare income-related monthly adjustment amounts .

—Because QCDs reduce taxable income rather than operating as itemized deductions, they are not subject to the 35 percent limitation on itemized deductions for taxpayers in the highest tax bracket. As the year ends, consider reviewing your financial situation and identifying planning opportunities that may make sense before December 31. Thoughtful giving can support the people and organizations that matter to you while also playing an important role in your broader financial plan.

Teri Parker is a certified financial planner and vice president for the Riverside office of Captrust Financial Advisors. She has practiced financial planning and investment management since 2000. Contact her via email at