Year-end hotel status deadlines: How to hit elite status and recover points

Check hotel reward nights, hotel cards and missing-stay claims before year-end to secure elite status and recover unposted points.

If you’re just a few nights short of qualifying for a hotel’s elite status, there are several ways to meet the requirements besides expensive stays.

Missing points and elite-night credits can often be recovered through a claim process so you can maximize all your accumulated rewards, even those that haven’t been credited to your account. I'm a Few Nights Short of Hotel Status. What's the Cheapest Fix?

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Here are a few cheap and easy ways to qualify for hotel status: Reward Nights “If you’re only a night or two short, the cheapest answer is usually a reward night since they’ll still count toward status progress,” Steve Goeke, founder and CEO of Kiwii, told Newsweek.

“Start by checking for missing qualifying night credits from previous stays, along with any targeted promotions, bonus night offers or alternative qualification routes available through your program,” Ingrid Sanderson, founder of Principal Business Travel, said to Newsweek. But she also warns against chasing status if the purchases required to qualify end up costing you more than the perks you’re receiving.

“If you are three nights short, spending several hundred on accommodation you don't need might seem tempting,” Sanderson said. “But if the benefits you will receive next year are worth less than that, you are not saving money. You're spending it. ” Co-Branded Credit Card “Almost every hotel program has one now, and a lot of them give you status automatically just for being a cardholder,” Jimmy Yoon, head of points intelligence at point.me, told Newsweek.

“Generally, the higher the annual fee, the better the status,” Yoon said. “That can easily beat paying for extra nights at a hotel, and it saves you the time of actually going somewhere. Plus you get the welcome bonus and other card perks on top of it. ” Are 'Mattress Runs' Still Worth It?

A mattress run involves booking hotel accommodation primarily to earn qualifying nights or retain elite status, rather than because the traveler needs somewhere to stay. Experts are divided on how effective it is.

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“If you’re one or two nights short and you can find a genuinely cheap night, whether with cash, points or a reward night, that’s a clear yes,” Goeke said. But he cautions against chasing status without receiving real benefits to justify the additional expenses.

“If you’re not going to stay enough nights to use the perks, you’re just paying real money or points for a badge of honor,” he said. My Hotel Points Never Posted. How Do I Claim Them? Nowadays, most hotel programs make it easy to claim points.

Here are the steps to follow: Before you file anything, check how you booked. If it was a third party site, there’s nothing to claim—those types of bookings get excluded from both points and elite nights, Goeke said. You stayed there, but the stay was never eligible in the first place. This is the single most common reason people think points are missing, he added.

If you booked direct, give it time.

“Points usually post within a few days—Marriott requires 10 business days before you can file,” Goeke said. “Don’t panic before the window closes. ” The timing can also vary by location and type of offer. Hilton advises allowing up to five working days for North American stays and two weeks elsewhere, Sanderson said.

“IHG asks members to allow five working days for standard points, but up to six weeks for promotional bonuses. ” When you want to file a claim, visit your hotel’s website, app or support portal and fill a form or contact them with key documents like the invoice, booking confirmation, membership number and dates of travel.

What Travelers Should Do Before Year-End Here are expert-led tips travelers should consider before year-end to maximise their travel rewards: Track Rewards Sanderson said frequent travelers are often so focused on their next journey that checking whether the points from their last hotel stay have arrived simply isn't a priority. But those missing points can accumulate, and the problem becomes more significant when qualifying nights towards elite status are involved.

That’s why she recommends travelers make a habit of checking their loyalty account shortly after each trip. If something is missing, raise it promptly and keep a record of the claim.

“I would also encourage travelers to check that their membership number is attached to the reservation before arrival,” she added. “It is a small detail that can prevent unnecessary complications later. ” Leverage Partnerships If you don’t follow the loyalty world closely, take a minute to see what partnerships have popped up lately, Yoon recommended.

Marriott has partnerships with Starbucks, Uber and United, and Hyatt has its own airline tie-ins, including their newer partnerships with Air Canada and Delta.

“Most of these won’t get you status, though a few offer fast-track perks, but they will earn you points on things you’re already doing,” he said. “Don’t leave free points on the table. ”If you’re just a few nights short of qualifying for a hotel’s elite status, there are several ways to meet the requirements besides expensive stays.

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Missing points and elite-night credits can often be recovered through a claim process so you can maximize all your accumulated rewards, even those that haven’t been credited to your account.

“If you’re only a night or two short, the cheapest answer is usually a reward night since they’ll still count toward status progress,” Steve Goeke, founder and CEO of Kiwii, told“Start by checking for missing qualifying night credits from previous stays, along with any targeted promotions, bonus night offers or alternative qualification routes available through your program,” Ingrid Sanderson, founder of Principal Business Travel, said toBut she also warns against chasing status if the purchases required to qualify end up costing you more than the perks you’re receiving. “If you are three nights short, spending several hundred on accommodation you don't need might seem tempting,” Sanderson said.

“But if the benefits you will receive next year are worth less than that, you are not saving“Almost every hotel program has one now, and a lot of them give you status automatically just for being a cardholder,” Jimmy Yoon, head of points intelligence at point.me, told“Generally, the higher the annual fee, the better the status,” Yoon said. “That can easily beat paying for extra nights at a hotel, and it saves you the time of actually going somewhere.

Plus you get the welcome bonus and other card perks on top of it. ”A mattress run involves booking hotel accommodation primarily to earn qualifying nights or retain elite status, rather than because theBut he cautions against chasing status without receiving real benefits to justify the additional expenses.

“If you’re not going to stay enough nights to use the perks, you’re just paying real money or points for a badge of honor,” he said. Nowadays, most hotel programs make it easy to claim points. Here are the steps to follow: Before you file anything, check how you booked. If it was a third party site, there’s nothing to claim—those types of bookings get excluded from both points and elite nights, Goeke said.

You stayed there, but the stay was never eligible in the first place. This is the single most common reason people think points are missing, he added. If you booked direct, give it time.

“Points usually post within a few days—Marriott requires 10 business days before you can file,” Goeke said. “Don’t panic before the window closes. ” The timing can also vary by location and type of offer. Hilton advises allowing up to five working days forstays and two weeks elsewhere, Sanderson said.

“IHG asks members to allow five working days for standard points, but up to six weeks for promotional bonuses. ” When you want to file a claim, visit your hotel’s website, app or support portal and fill a form or contact them with key documents like the invoice, booking confirmation, membership number and dates of travel.

Sanderson said frequent travelers are often so focused on their next journey that checking whether the points from their last hotel stay have arrived simply isn't a priority. But those missing points can accumulate, and the problem becomes more significant when qualifying nights towards elite status are involved. That’s why she recommends travelers make a habit of checking their loyalty account shortly after each trip. If something is missing, raise it promptly and keep a record of the claim.

“I would also encourage travelers to check that their membership number is attached to the reservation before arrival,” she added. “It is a small detail that can prevent unnecessary complications later. ”If you don’t follow the loyalty world closely, take a minute to see what partnerships have popped up lately, Yoon recommended.

“Most of these won’t get you status, though a few offer fast-track perks, but they will earn you points on things you’re already doing,” he said. “Don’t leave free points on the table. ”