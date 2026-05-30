Ye's 'Road to 100K' campaign has seen significant success with over 120,000 tickets sold for his Istanbul show, making it a historic event in his career. Burton, Ye's agent, has been instrumental in making this happen, having reconnected with Ye in 2019 after seeing him at a party where West asked him to produce his operas.

Ye's 'Road to 100K' campaign has seen significant success with over 120,000 tickets sold for his Istanbul show, making it a historic event in his career.

The show is a testament to the power of independent promoters and the opportunities they can create for artists like Ye. Burton, Ye's agent, has been instrumental in making this happen, having reconnected with Ye in 2019 after seeing him at a party where West asked him to produce his operas. Burton's business venture, Access Opera, has been a key factor in Ye's return to the stage.

The 'Road to 100K' campaign is not just about reaching a capacity of 100,000 fans but also about opening up opportunities for independent promoters and creating a new model for touring. Burton's experience and knowledge of the music industry have been crucial in making this happen. He has worked with Ye for over two decades and has a deep understanding of his art and his vision.

Burton's commitment to Ye's career has been unwavering, and he has been instrumental in helping him navigate the challenges he has faced. Ye's return to the stage has been a long time coming, and Burton has played a key role in making it happen. The 'Road to 100K' campaign is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of having a strong team behind you.

Burton's dedication to Ye's career has paid off, and the 'Road to 100K' campaign is a historic event that will be remembered for years to come. The show in Istanbul is just the beginning of a new chapter in Ye's career, and Burton is confident that it will be a success. He has a clear vision for Ye's future and is committed to helping him achieve his goals.

The 'Road to 100K' campaign is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of having a strong team behind you. Burton's experience and knowledge of the music industry have been crucial in making this happen. He has worked with Ye for over two decades and has a deep understanding of his art and his vision. Burton's commitment to Ye's career has been unwavering, and he has been instrumental in helping him navigate the challenges he has faced.

The 'Road to 100K' campaign is a historic event that will be remembered for years to come, and Burton is confident that it will be a success. The show in Istanbul is just the beginning of a new chapter in Ye's career, and Burton is committed to helping him achieve his goals.

Burton's dedication to Ye's career has paid off, and the 'Road to 100K' campaign is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of having a strong team behind you. The 'Road to 100K' campaign is a new model for touring that has the potential to create opportunities for independent promoters and artists like Ye. Burton's experience and knowledge of the music industry have been crucial in making this happen.

He has worked with Ye for over two decades and has a deep understanding of his art and his vision. Burton's commitment to Ye's career has been unwavering, and he has been instrumental in helping him navigate the challenges he has faced. The 'Road to 100K' campaign is a historic event that will be remembered for years to come, and Burton is confident that it will be a success.

The show in Istanbul is just the beginning of a new chapter in Ye's career, and Burton is committed to helping him achieve his goals. Burton's dedication to Ye's career has paid off, and the 'Road to 100K' campaign is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of having a strong team behind you





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Ye Istanbul Road To 100K Burton Access Opera Music Industry

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