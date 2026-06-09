Ye Releases Provocative 'GEMINI SEASON' Video Directed by Wife Bianca Censori for 49th Birthday

On his 49th birthday, Ye unveiled a new song and video, GEMINI SEASON, directed by and featuring his wife Bianca Censori in a milking-themed, surreal visual. The melodic, drumless track explores carnal themes. The release coincides with the continuation of Ye's international tour, with upcoming dates in Georgia and Tampa Bay.

On Monday, June 8, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , celebrated his 49th birthday by surprising fans with a new song and video titled GEMINI SEASON .

The release, more of an evocative sketch than a fully produced track, features Ye exploring a melodic, Carnal tone over a bed of horns and wind instruments, deliberately omitting drums. His lyrics are direct, expressing intimate desires with lines like I wanna get kinky/ I think she'll let me/ I think she's pretty/ I think she's ready, delivered in a half-sung, half-spoken style on the chorus.

The accompanying visual, directed by and starring his wife Bianca Censori, presents a surreal and provocative scene. Censori appears in a stark white, barely-there outfit consisting of a corset and feathery lingerie, positioned on a barstool in front of a cow within a set mimicking mountainous terrain and fake moving clouds. The core image involves her milking the animal, a sequence that is both pastoral and oddly sensual.

Ye makes a late appearance in the video, where he gently pours a glass of milk into Censori's mouth, a moment that becomes slightly messy as the liquid runs down her chest. The post was shared by Censori with a birthday tribute caption, Happy birthday @ye I love you more than life, alongside a separate photo of West in a black leather jacket. This artistic release coincides with Ye's ongoing touring schedule.

After finishing the second of two concerts at Amsterdam's Gelredome Stadium on Monday, he is set to perform in Georgia on June 12. He will then return to the United States for back-to-back shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on June 26 and June 28. The GEMINI SEASON drop thus serves as both a personal birthday marker and a piece of content for his audience during this busy tour period





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Ye Kanye West Bianca Censori GEMINI SEASON Birthday Music Video Tour

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