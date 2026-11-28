Ye returned to the runway in Los Angeles for Yeezy Season 01, showcasing fashion and releasing new tracks. The event featured Kid Cudi and unveiled details for his upcoming Gemini Season project.

Ye marked a significant moment in his career on November 4, 2026, by hosting the Yeezy Season 01 runway show at the Yeezy Flagship in Los Angeles, California. This event signaled a major return to high-fashion presentations for the rapper, who last walked the runway during the controversial Paris Fashion Week in 2022. The Los Angeles gathering served as both a fashion showcase and a musical premiere, drawing a crowd of prominent figures from the entertainment and music industries.

The Runway Show and Musical Debut

The Yeezy Season 01 event lasted approximately seventeen minutes and featured a mix of familiar models and new talent. Rising rap star Nettspend walked the runway, adding fresh energy to the presentation. During the show, Ye debuted several previously unreleased tracks that had not been heard by the public before. One of these new songs, titled GEMINI, ran for just under two minutes and featured Ye alternating between singing and rapping over fast-paced electronic beats, pulsing drums, and sampled vocals.

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Attendees and Family Presence

A list of high-profile celebrities attended the Yeezy Flagship event, including Big Sean, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Natalie Nunn, Sab Zada, designer Jerry Lorenzo, and model India Love. Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, was also present and played a central role in the artistic direction, starring in the newly released music video for the track GEMINI. The event also included Ye's four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, highlighting the blend of family and business in his current public appearances.

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New Music and BULLY Deluxe Details

In addition to the runway presentation, Ye used the platform to announce the release date for the deluxe edition of his album BULLY. The musical performance at the Yeezy show was not limited to the new electronic track; another previously unheard song featured a blaring siren in its production. This haunting track included repeated lyrics where Ye sings, "I went through your phone/ Who the hell is Tone?/ I went through your phone," showcasing his continued exploration of intense and controversial themes in his artistry.

Global Touring and Future Performances

The Los Angeles show is part of Ye's extensive touring schedule in 2026, which has seen him perform at stadiums around the world, including select dates across the United States. His latest project, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in March, has maintained high demand among fans. The artist continues to build momentum toward his scheduled 2027 performances, including a stop at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 2 and a concert at Mexico City's Estadio Banorte on March 19.