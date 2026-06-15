Ye Announces Additional US Tour Dates Amid Controversy

Ye (Kanye West) adds shows in Chicago and San Antonio to his summer tour while facing calls to cancel Tampa concerts over antisemitic remarks.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , is expanding his global tour with additional US dates. The rapper and fashion mogul announced a July 4 performance at the Alamodome in San Antonio to celebrate America's independence, as well as a pair of shows at Soldier Field in Chicago on September 3 and 4.

Ticket details are pending, but fans can register for updates on his website. These new dates come on the heels of his recent European shows, including a well-attended performance at Georgia's Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi that drew 70,000 fans.

However, the announcement is not without controversy. Florida State Senator Darryl Rouson has called for the cancellation of Ye's upcoming concerts at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, scheduled for June 26 and June 28, citing the rapper's past antisemitic comments. In a statement, Rouson described the concerts as a 'slap in the face to our state's Jewish community,' urging local officials to take action.

The Tampa shows mark Ye's first US performances since his April dates at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Despite the backlash, Ye continues to push forward with his summer itinerary. After Tampa, he will travel to Albania and Spain in July, followed by Portugal in August.

Meanwhile, his creative ventures extend beyond music. Ye recently released a new music video for a track from his latest album, featuring his wife, Bianca Censori, who also directed the visuals. Censori previously helmed the video for the song 'Father.

' This marks another collaborative effort between the couple, as Ye balances his musical output with his fashion empire. The upcoming Chicago shows hold particular significance, as Soldier Field has been a recurring venue for Ye over the past five years. He hosted two major listening events there for previous albums, drawing massive crowds. These events were known for their elaborate staging and surprise guests, setting high expectations for the September performances.

While no official tour has been announced for this decade, Ye's sporadic appearances continue to generate buzz. The addition of San Antonio to the roster highlights his appeal across diverse markets, even as public figures condemn his controversial statements. The rapper has a history of polarizing remarks, including antisemitic comments that led to backlash from industry peers and fans. Nonetheless, his fanbase remains loyal, as evidenced by the swift ticket demand for his overseas dates.

The Tampa concerts, if allowed to proceed, will be a test of his staying power in the US. Meanwhile, European tour stops are expected to sell out quickly, given the enthusiasm for his live performances. Ye is also reportedly working on new music, though no release date has been confirmed. His wife Bianca's involvement in his creative projects suggests a deepening partnership, both personally and professionally.

As the summer progresses, the music world will watch closely to see how Ye navigates the intersection of art, politics, and public perception





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