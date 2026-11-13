Ye and Merton Settle Copyright Dispute Over Song Sample

Kanye West and Merton reached a settlement regarding copyright claims over the track Gun to My Head, ending litigation scheduled for March with undisclosed terms.

Kanye West and artist Merton have officially resolved their legal dispute concerning a copyright infringement claim, according to statements released regarding the settlement. The agreement between the two parties was confirmed as Ye attended the Yeezy Season 01 Runway Show held at the Yeezy Flagship Dream 1 on November 04, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Settlement Terms and Legal Resolution

Official representatives for both Ye and Merton stated that the rapper and the musician have reached a settlement that is conditioned on the parties' completion of certain performance obligations. The specific financial terms or detailed conditions of this deal were not disclosed to the public at the time of the announcement. Representatives for both sides did not immediately return requests for comment regarding the finalization of these obligations.

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Origins of the Copyright Infringement Claim

The legal conflict originated last year when Merton alleged that Ye's 2024 track, Gun to My Head, sampled her earlier song, Blindside, without proper permission. Merton stated that she had expressly denied Ye's clearance request months prior to the release because, as a direct descendant of Holocaust survivors, she did not want to be associated with the rapper's controversial public history.

Defense Arguments and Trial Scheduling

Ye's legal team argued in response that Merton did not have the proper evidence to support a valid copyright claim against the artist. They also pointed out that Gun to My Head has never been available on mainstream streaming platforms; it was released exclusively on a digital deluxe version of an album. Merton's case had been scheduled to go to trial this coming March, but a judge previously considered factors related to Ye's past controversies.

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Impact of Past Controversies on Legal Process

In October, a month before the settlement was reached, legal proceedings were influenced by Ye's history of selling swastika T-shirts and making controversial comments. Ye previously addressed these issues, stating that his comments stemmed from a 2002 car crash that caused severe brain damage and bipolar disorder. He wrote that he regrets and is deeply mortified by his actions in that state and is committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change.

Public Statements and Future Implications

Ye emphasized that his condition does not excuse his behavior, stating clearly that he is not a Nazi or an antisemite and that he loves Jewish people. Despite the settlement, the rapper's past continues to impact his professional career, with shows in the U.K. and Poland facing cancellations or scrutiny this year. The resolution of this legal matter marks a significant step in separating Ye's artistic output from the long-standing controversies that have accompanied his public persona for over two decades.