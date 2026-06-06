Yazmin Oukhellou Showcases Figure in Skimpy Bikini During Costa del Sol Holiday Amid Recovery From Car Accident and surgeries

Former TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou is enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Spain with friend Shane Smith, sharing Instagram snaps of her in a tiny bikini and elegant dinner attire. This getaway comes after she left the reality show to recover from a serious 2022 car accident that killed her boyfriend and after she documented multiple cosmetic surgeries, including a temporal lift and full liposuction, as part of her ongoing healing journey.

Yazmin Oukhellou , the former TOWIE star, is currently enjoying a holiday on Spain's Costa del Sol with her close friend, model Shane Smith . The 31-year-old influencer shared a series of photographs on Instagram from her trip, showcasing her in a very skimpy pink striped bikini that highlighted her surgically enhanced figure and toned physique.

The pictures were taken poolside, where she and Shane relaxed and enjoyed live DJ music before continuing their evening. Later in the night, the duo dressed up for dinner at the renowned restaurant Nobu. In one playful photograph from the dinner, Yazmin playfully placed a 'Reserved' sign on her seat, adding a cheeky touch to their evening out.

The night before, they had visited an exclusive private club in the bustling Puerto Banus marina area, where they were seen looking slightly disheveled but in high spirits as they walked through the crowded docks, laughing and chatting, before ending the night at a local Italian restaurant. This getaway follows a period of significant personal challenge and recovery for Yazmin.

She permanently left the reality television series The Only Way Is Essex in 2023 to focus on her health following a devastating car accident in Turkey in July 2022. The accident, which occurred in Bodrum, involved a blue Mercedes that plunged from a mountainous road into a ravine. Yazmin, who was a passenger, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. Her boyfriend at the time, Jake McLean, tragically died in the crash.

Since stepping away from reality TV, Yazmin has been rebuilding her life, focusing on her career as a social media influencer and as the owner of a beauty salon. Her journey has included multiple surgical procedures as part of her recovery and personal choices regarding her appearance. In April, she shared a graphic photo from her latest surgery in Turkey, showing her face bruised and bandaged and her body in a compression garment.

She explained to her followers that she had undergone a temporal lift, neck and jaw lift, and 360-degree liposuction. While acknowledging she was 'swollen, bruised and sore' in the days following the operation, she emphasized that she was not 'pushing surgery on anyone' but was choosing to be transparent with her fans about her experiences during the lengthy healing process





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Yazmin Oukhellou TOWIE Costa Del Sol Holiday Shane Smith Instagram Bikini Surgery Car Accident Recovery Influencer Beauty Salon

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